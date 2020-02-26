At the Menan City Council meeting Feb. 13, a citizen expressed interest in having helicopter rides as an attraction at the Menan Fourth of July celebration.
The city council decided that with the current parking situation, a helicopter attraction would not benefit the city and would ultimately hinder parking.
Parking has been a source of concern in the past as the number of attendees for the Fourth of July continues to rise.
The city council ultimately moved to have a parking ordinance put in place to assist with the situation.
According to Haight, there is an estimated rise of 14,000 people to 20,000 people for the celebration and parking status for the event is a problem, especially near and around the Teton House.
“The Teton House has had incredible success,” Haight said. “They don’t have any parking and it’s become a choke-point.”
The parking ordinance, according to Haight, says to “just follow the signs.”