A parking issue has recently sprung up around the Fox Townhomes, located on 187 Courthouse Way, just off the Annis Hwy in Rigby.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, residents found parking tickets placed on their windshields.
According to Rigby City Police Department Chief Sam Tower, the situation hasn’t been fully examined at this time. Tower stated he has met with the owners of the property, Bo Porter, on Monday Dec 6, and discussed ideas and solutions to the parking problem. However, there is nothing concrete, Tower said.
Tower reaffirmed that it is the police department’s responsibility to make sure the road is clear.
The tickets were placed on those cars for a purpose, and the area has been marked as a no parking area for almost a year now, Tower said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated the city of Rigby has posted that road, so the residents can’t park on that road legally.
According to Anderson, he did tell Bo Porter and the residents of Fox Townhomes they could park across the street from the townhomes in an empty lot.
Anderson clarified this is not the sheriff department’s jurisdiction.
At the Rigby City Council meeting on Dec. 9, the city council did not find a final solution on how to solve the parking situation at Fox Townhomes.
Mayor Jason Richardson started off the meeting by stating that over on Courthouse Way to Pleasant County Way, there are multi-family apartments, where there is a problem with on-street public parking.
According to Richardson, there have been “No Parking” signs up along Pleasant County Way. However, because there was construction in this area, to make it easier on the residents the city didn’t enforce the no parking policy.
As the city has talked about codes with parking, specifically a restriction regarding on-street parking, there are signs that are up on Courthouse Way, to the south of these buildings, Richardson said.
Richardson mentioned they have seen an increase in multi-vehicle ownership and a necessity for additional parking in recent years.
The city did a rewrite of parking requirements for multi-family housing a few years ago and added additional spots, where they also talked about no on-street parking as well.
“Information got back to me, in this particular development, the parking is full already and they have need for more parking,” said Richardson. “Whether it’s boats or trailers, they have been moving out to the street because they need to park there.”
It’s not something the council could address at the time, according to Richardson, but the idea is that when a developer builds, they should build sufficient parking for their tenants. The use of the street is for visitors or people who are stopping by, said Richardson.
Right now, there are “No Parking” signs on Courthouse Way and Pleasant County way.
“As far as I know, despite the amount of times we have talked about it, it did not make it into our last rewrite,” Richardson said. “I know the intent was there, but the language never made it to restrict on-street parking for multi-family.”
Richardson stated they want to have public access to a public road.
Council member Doug Burke stated Fox Townhomes has three parking spots per townhome.
Chief Sam Tower, in his discussions with the developer, they said they are taking measures to help with the storage issue. They are buying ceiling mounted storage stuff for the garages to help with that issue. They are aware of the situation and are willing to work on it, Tower said.
Council member Nichole Weight asked about the lot to the south, and whether the county owned it or not.
Richardson stated there was a similar issue with a different development, in which they cut out a large portion of land for it to be a parking spot for homeowners, but it became a place for junk and broken down cars.
“Unfortunately, if it is enough of an issue, the more we ticket the more people will resolve the problem themselves,” said Council member Becky Harrison. “It just stinks that they have that many vehicles and don’t have space for it.”
Richardson then stated he was thinking about the two hour parking, and the difficult thing with that is that you are diverting city resources to check on that. However, Harrison stated they are already diverting resources to do that now.
The easy answer is no parking on Courthouse Way, Richardson stated. Under the existing code, there is no parking between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Heidi Romwell, who lives in the Fox Townhomes, then gave a comment, stating she chose to live there because it’s a great place to live. However, she disagrees with the information the council was talking about and believes it’s becoming a discrimination case. Romwell stated they shouldn’t just put these parking signs up in front of Fox Townhomes, but in the rest of the city as well.
“I’ve read all of the city and Idaho Transportation codes, but to place a ‘No Parking Signs’ with arrows going both ways, does that mean infinity?” Romwell posed her question to the council. “Because if so, that’s another discrimination case.”
According to Romwell, her car got a ticket but not some of the vehicles that parked at the end of the street; she stated only the cars parked in front of Fox Townhomes were ticketed.
The council discussed if the garages were a two-car garage, since Romwell said they are not.
Tower clarified the arrow signage, stating the arrows stop at the next design feature of the road system. Harrison asked if there was any way that could be clarified on the sign, and Tower said the easiest way would be to paint the curb.
Weight stated she understood Romwell’s concern about having someone who came to visit overnight, but Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen stated there is additional parking in the back of the townhomes for visitors to stay in. Hansen stated Fox Townhomes is working on expanding out to make larger spots for RVs and boats. At this time, Hansen stated the developers have six additional parking spots than what they are required to have by city code.
Becky Hartson, who is the apartment manager, clarified they have enough parking spots for their residents. Hartson stated there is less space in the garage though. The council asked if there was designated parking, and Hartson stated they don’t have it now but it is in their plans. Hartson mentioned she does not know when those additional parking spots will be available.
According to Hartson, they plan to implement no parking of motor homes or boats on their property or within 500 feet of the property in order to alleviate some of the congestion.
It’s not the responsibility of the city to provide private parking, Richardson said, it’s a public street and the city needs to do their due diligence to the pubic.
Harrison asked if it would be a possibility to hand out overnight parking permits, and Tower stated it’s possibility, but it would be a headache to figure out and make sure everything matches in a database.
Richardson stated they could talk about this in a future meeting, so there was no final decision made on how to handle the parking situation at Fox Townhomes.
Property developer Bo Porter stated, after last night’s city council meeting, he feels extremely frustrated and blindsided. Porter believes the street parking was taken away for personal reasons.
“This is not the first time we’ve had issues with the city,” said Porter. “Far from it, we have been dealing with Robin Dunn and Jason Richardson using their positions of power to satisfy their own petty, personal agendas for years. It’s just not worth the drama to develop in Rigby. We’ll finish this project but we’ll never do another project in the city of Rigby.”
When asked if additional parking is going to solve the issue, Porter feels as though it won’t. Porter stated their street parking was taken away because the residents started to use it and a few people in power didn’t like the way it looked because it used to be empty. According to Porter, they have the most parking spots per apartment in the city.
Porter reiterated they plan to purchase to eight foot overhead storage racks to be installed in each of their tenants garages so they can use their garage without sacrificing parking.
“I hope to meet with the new mayor when he gets in office to help him understand why it has been so frustrating to work with the city so these problems don’t continue for others in the future,” said Porter.