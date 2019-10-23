Jefferson County Commissioners are considering what to do with an RV park at Mike Walker Boat Dock.
Mickey Eames, county parks and recreation director, said the RV park needs a camp host to ensure people are paying their fees and not overstaying their welcome.
The RV park at Mike Walker Boat Dock might need a camp host, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames told commissioners Oct. 15.
“It’s a nice little spot in those trees, as long as we can keep it cleaned up,” Eames said. “But the thing is, we get people in there that think they can live there basically for nothing, and it’s trashy.”
Eames said she would like commissioners to look for funding to get water, sewer and power to the park for a camp host for 2021 at the soonest. The money for improvements to the campground and to pay the host should also come from somewhere other than the budget used for the lake, she said.
“We have told people over and over that the money that comes into the lake goes back into the lake,” Eames said. “And to use money from the lake on Mike Walker Boat Dock is not exactly what people are expecting us to do.”
Rebecca Squires, county emergency manager, said the county currently can only use capital improvement money for land acquisition for parks and recreation. She said she would recommend the next iteration of the plan include development and land acquisition.
“I like that idea,” Eames said.
Eames said the issue of people overstaying is ongoing. She said one man lived in the park throughout the winter, and said she does not want that happening again. Though officers keep an eye on the park, Eames said it is not enough and takes away from other responsibilities.
“Our county’s huge compared to the officers that we have to be able to use,” she said. “And to think that they’re going to go out there morning, noon and night to make sure people are paying — it’s just not going to happen.”
Eames said calling the sheriff’s office to take care of people overstaying or not paying does not prevent the problem from happening. Outside of the meeting, Sheriff Steve Anderson said other than people overstaying their welcome, there have not been problems at the RV park. He said he thinks sometimes people do not know there is a limit on length of stay and he said he thinks some hope they can stay anyway.
“Mickey will call us if she’s having people there over the limit,” he said.
Commissioners also discussed not having an RV park in the area. Eames said that was a possibility, though she said she would prefer to have it. There are currently six spots for RVs and Eames said there is room for three more. She said she has also put in new fire pits and cleaned it up.
“I hate to see the camping go away, that’s up to you,” she said. “If you guys wanted to do that, we’d take down the signs.”
Jefferson County, the Bureau of Land Management and Fish and Game all share jurisdiction over the boat dock, Eames said. Eames said Jefferson County has primary control over the RV park. Commissioner Roger Clark asked if Idaho Fish and Game would be interested in helping with the RV Park. Eames said she would ask, but said she did not think so.
Scott Hancock asked Eames to put gather information on costs and put together a few different proposals. She said she would check into it.