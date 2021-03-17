Parks and Rec prepares for the summer

Mickey Eames from Jefferson County Parks and Recreation is gearing up for the summer at Jefferson Lake.
Eames received approval for the purchase of fireworks for the annual Independence Day Celebration as well as approved contracts for lake vendors. The commissioners approved the fireworks purchase for $12,500 with the Independence Day Celebration set to take place June 26.
Although there’s still plenty of snow on the ground, Eames said she’s “antsy” to get things started in preparation for the summer season.
The opening day at the lake is scheduled for Monday, May 3.
“I’m still working on finalizing all my vendors but we’re moving along,” Eames said.
Lakeside Recreation, who does paddleboard rentals, was approved at a cost of 6% of their earnings. Woodshack LLC. will pay a $400 vendor fee, as well as Caravan Cones, who does snow cones.
Eames also gave information on updates and events that will be coming to the lake, with a swing set going in at Shelter B and another on the way for Shelter C. Eames has received grant money from Rocky Mountain Power for the equipment as well as donations from several local businesses for Parks and Recreation’s portion of the matching grant.
Events coming this summer include a triathlon, kayak-athlon, the Buddies aren’t Bullies Car Show and a water polo tournament. More information will be available as it gets closer to the events.