Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames is seeking funding for additional playground equipment at Jefferson County Lake.
Eames said the equipment would be for the campground close to shelters B and C. Eames has previously said the campground fills up regularly during the summer months, and children who are camping often make their way to the crowded beach to play on the lakeside playground.
Two more playground sites would reduce beach congestion, Eames said.
“We get hit pretty hard in the summer,” she said. “Instead of coming up to the main playground area, they can (play) right there.”
Eames said the heavy-duty equipment will cost around $30,000. She said she is seeking grants through Rocky Mountain Power, which could provide a maximum of $10,000. She said she is also asking for sponsorships from local businesses.
Eames said in the future, she would also like playground equipment in the middle of the campground as well. Eames has said money the county brings in through the lake is intended to contribute to upkeep and improvements at the lake. County Commissioner Scott Hancock has said the lake must pay for itself.