The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new side-by-side vehicle for Parks and Recreation during their meeting on March 15. Mickey Eames, the Parks and Recreation Director, also gave an update on the contract with Lantis Fireworks.
According to Eames, the county’s previous side-by-side, which was used by Parks and Rec to perform various maintenance jobs, will be put to auction following the purchase of a new 2022 Polaris Ranger. The old vehicle has undergone multiple repairs, Eames stated. She believes it would save money if the machine were replaced.
Eames approached the commissioners with three quotes from Rexburg Motor Sports, Bott Yamaha and Action Motor Sports. The Commissioners approved the quote from Action Motor Sports for $15,914. Eames stated that the Ranger would probably come in May.
Parks and Recreation has also been working with Lantis Fireworks in preparing the Jefferson County fireworks display for this year. The contract between the county and Lantis is nearly complete, according to Eames.
“The civil Attorney wanted a contract that was copacetic with all of the other contracts the county has with its vendors,” Eames said.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor proposed changes to the Lantis contract at the previous meeting on March 7. According to Taylor at that meeting, there were necessary name changes needed in the contract, such as changing Rigby to Jefferson County, and, as Eames also pointed out, changing the primary and secondary contacts.
“This is the same contract we’ve had with them for years,” Eames said. “Since before I started here, which is now six years ago.”
During the March 7 meeting, Eames stated that Lantis will comply with the contents of our contract, regardless of wording changes. She told the commissioners that Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet has already contributed $15,000 to the fireworks for the Jefferson County Lake fireworks show, on top of the county’s $13,000.
“We’re going to have really nice fireworks,” Eames said. “All of them will be on the air, none on the ground.”
She mentioned that Idahoan Foods may also contribute to the fireworks this year, based on their donation for last year’s event.
After the March 14 meeting, Eames stated that Taylor is working with Lantis to get the wording on the contract precise. She hopes the contract will be approved at the following commissioner’s meeting.