The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department will build a berm around a drain that enters Jefferson County Lake’s parking lot on the east side that comes from a corral.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said since informing the commission of the drain during the Feb. 11 meeting, she found out that Larry Stevens rents the corral. She said the area is a little more than 10 acres and that Stevens has between 10 and 15 cows.
“He has more cows on there than he is supposed to,” she said. “With 10 acres you can have nine.”
Both Eames and Commissioner Scott Hancock said they’re not concerned about the number of cows on the property, but are concerned about the discharge coming from the corral and onto lake property.
“Everything I’m reading from the Department of Agriculture, you can’t put it (discharge) on someone else’s land,” Eames said.
She indicated that the discharge hasn’t impacted the parking lot yet, but noted last year when Stevens over-watered it flowed onto lake property. Commissioner Roger Clark said unless the area received a lot of rain, he doesn’t think it would flow on the parking lot.
“He’s got enough area there to hold his waste water,” he said. “He has to control his waste water.”
Rather than closing the drain completely, the commissioners suggested Eames build a berm around the drain to stop any discharge from entering the park.
“Just put a slide in there and a berm up against it, rather than putting a head gate in,” Hancock said.
Eames said Stevens disposing his twine and feed sacks in the department’s garbage has been another issue. She said after she spoke to him about it, he said he would instead burn it.
“I said if you want to use it, then you’ll have to help pay for it,” she said.