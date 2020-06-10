Sharon Parry attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting June 8 to ask for a reduced speed limit near her business along roads to Heise and Kelly Canyon.
According to Parry, the area is prone to cars taking curves too quickly and ultimately slamming into trees and even the fence along their property. The latest incident, Parry said, took out and damaged the shoulder on the road.
As Parry spoke to commissioners, she informed them that Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson was in favor of reducing the speed limit, which is currently 50 mph.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated that due to the zoning of the Heise and Kelly Canyon area, which is zoned as Residential, Recreation and Commercial, he believes the speed limit could be changed without having to conduct a traffic study.
Parry also requested work to be completed on the shoulder of the road which she says has disappeared due to the driving conditions.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he believed a study would need to be conducted, which deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis stated would most likely need to happen, as well as an engineer study to conduct work on the shoulder.
Commissioners ultimately decided to have Walrath look at the engineering aspects and that the proposal for a reduced speed limit would be taken into consideration. Before moving forward, an action item would need to be scheduled for further decision making.