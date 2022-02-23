Parry resigns from Ririe, Lovell under fire for claims made on Enterprize Canal project

Ririe City Planner Sharon Parry has resigned from her position with Ririe, according to Council President Eric Bennion, following the call for her termination and Mayor Larry Lovell’s resignation by Darrell Ker with Enterprize Canal Company at the Ririe City Council meeting Feb. 8.
The Ririe City Council listened to concerns brought forth about Lovell and Parry at their meeting Feb. 8 after Lovell previously visited the Bonneville County Commissioners meeting, and allegedly presented unauthorized letters representing the council in objection to a gravel pit.
Council President Eric Bennion had previously brought up a letter by Lovell, with Bennion stating he had concerns with the Mayor using the city of Ririe’s name without the proper approval or talking to the council beforehand.
At the Feb. 8 Ririe City Council meeting, Dave Chapple, representing Enterprize Canal Company, presented to the council, stating his concerns on Lovell’s statements to Bonneville County Planning and Zoning, the submitted letters on behalf of the city, as well as the legal claims Chapple says Lovell made within the letters.
According to Chapple, Lovell’s letters state that the city requests Bonneville Planning and Zoning to deny Enterprize Canal’s conditional use permit. Chapple provided both of Lovell’s letters to the Bonneville County Commissioners to Ririe Council members.
Lovell’s first letter was to the Bonneville County Commissioners, dated Oct. 15, 2021, and states that the parcel of land purchased by Enterprize Canal falls within the Ririe Area of Impact and should go before Ririe Planning and Zoning for review and possible hearings. According to the letter, Lovell states that Enterprize was on the Bonneville Planning and Zoning agenda for Oct. 27.
“This action does not give all parties the opportunity to review or make recommendations, and does not allow for proper coordination of land use planning between the county and city impact area as typically should be between our governing bodies,” Lovell’s October letter states. “At this time, I would ask that any action be postponed by the county so that is can be reviewed by the Ririe planning and zoning.”
Lovell then sent another letter, this time to the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commission.
“The City of Ririe is opposed to the Enterprize Canal Company, LTD... application for a gravel pit,” the letter begins. “The current application is a typical cart-before-the-horse application with many mission and mis-leading [sic] facts, plans and opinions.”
Lovell’s letter then states ten points that he claims the City of Ririe is presenting for information. The points include stating that the application is incomplete, the full intent of the proposed project is not disclosed, the proposed “temporary gravel pit” as proposed is a mischaracterization and is miscategorized as to permitted uses in the zone, the proposed use is not compatible with existing and neighboring land used, and more.
The letter concludes by stating that the City believes the application “...is very much a square peg trying to fit in a round hole,” and that the City of Ririe is not in favor of the temporary gravel pit.
Bennion stated that his concerns on the situation are solely based on where Lovell and Parry’s actions put the city legally.
Chapple said in the meeting that the council can either back up these claims and letters or decide if the actions of a few truly were representative of the city.
In addition to the letters, Chapple also points out that Parry had contacted Progressive Irrigation District Chairman Lance Schuster to discuss Enterprize Canal company and their agreement with the irrigation district.
Chapple stated that the Bonneville County Planning and Zoning has since discounted all the points made by Lovell in the letters on why “the city” objected the plans of Enterprize Canal Company.
“I don’t know that people have malicious intent, I don’t know that there’s vendettas, I’m not making that accusation nor am I suggesting it,” Chapple said. “All I’m saying is I’ve been subject to this behavior through the annexation of our property, where private meetings and meetings outside of this room take place, and I believe that you should probably make an effort to end it.”
Chapple also said he would suggest the council to reach out to their legal council, as he doubts that any attorney would advise a mayor to act in this manor.
“You’ve effectively inserted yourself, whether you knew it or not, into potential litigation between two canals... because of the stance your mayor has taken,” Chapple said.
Following Chapple’s comments, Ker approached the council as a Board Member of the Enterprize Canal. Ker, who claimed he’s known Lovell for a long time and that he knows the mayor hates him, stated that the city needs to take into account where it’s putting itself. Ker continued, saying that if the city of Ririe would like to insert their authority to reprimand the Canal Company, they should get it done.
“Mr. Mayor, you have been nothing but a disgrace to this town as a mayor,” Ker said. “And if you want to talk that’s fine, but I just would like to demand your resignation. I think so because I don’t think you have any business inflicting your personal opinions on others.”
Ker moved onto Parry, saying that he thinks her contract and termination needs to be noted as well. He continued, saying that Parry and Lovell have no business negotiating the Enterprize’s canal with Progressive Irrigation, or being involved at all.
Ker alluded to the possibility that the canal may take action in response to this situation, but if the Lovell would like to resign, “that’d be fantastic,” and maybe the issues would resolve if both those actions were taken.
“Mr. Lovell, I’m surely disappointed in your conduct,” Ker stated. “I think you’re inadequate to fulfill the position of mayor for the city of Ririe... the Enterprize Canal has never had a problem with the city of Ririe in any of its doings until you become [sic] the mayor.”
Bennion stated that at this time, he cannot speak to an opinion on where the council stands and that in regards to Parry’s resignation, she will be available to finish out city projects through Feb. 28.
Attempts to reach Parry and Lovell were unsuccessful. The Jefferson Star also requested a copy of Parry’s resignation letter, which had not been received at the time of publishing.
At this time, Bennion said the council would be moving forward at the advice and council of their attorney, Robin Dunn.