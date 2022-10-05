The data can help state leaders secure federal funds to pay for improved broadband internet infrastructure, according to Tucker Craig with the Imagine Idaho Foundation. Imagine Idaho is the group spearheading the speed tests and working with personnel at the Idaho Department of Commerce, the governor’s office and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board on the infrastructure grant effort.

Grant funds totaling $45 billion will be awarded across the nation by the National Telecommunications Information Association through its broadband equity access and development program. According to Craig, every state will get at least $100 million, but more money is available to states that prove the need.

