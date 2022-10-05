The data can help state leaders secure federal funds to pay for improved broadband internet infrastructure, according to Tucker Craig with the Imagine Idaho Foundation. Imagine Idaho is the group spearheading the speed tests and working with personnel at the Idaho Department of Commerce, the governor’s office and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board on the infrastructure grant effort.
Grant funds totaling $45 billion will be awarded across the nation by the National Telecommunications Information Association through its broadband equity access and development program. According to Craig, every state will get at least $100 million, but more money is available to states that prove the need.
Craig said hundreds of millions of dollars, possibly as much as a billion dollars, is available to Idaho right now to pay for broadband improvements. That’s where Imagine Idaho can best help, he said. Many Idaho communities don’t have the staff or expertise to apply for the grants, but Imagine Idaho does, he said.
Imagine Idaho can “lift the technical burdens of planning and applying for funding” for cities and counties, at no cost to the local governments. Imagine Idaho staffers can help local government officials apply for grants and connect with technical support and internet service providers and shepherd the process along, Craig said.
The first hurdle to getting more money, he said, is that the state will have to challenge the Census Bureau data used by the Federal Communications Commission to indicate levels of broadband connectivity. Craig said that data is skewed. Census block data isn’t specific to households or buildings, but rather generalizations are made based on data for a single unit in a census block, he said. One person in a census block who has full internet connectivity is translated by the Census Bureau and FCC to mean everyone in that census block has it, Craig said. That’s not necessarily the case in Idaho, he said.
State officials must make that challenge of Census Bureau and FCC data in November, he said, which is why gathering as much speed test data as soon as possible is important. About 5,000 Idahoans have already signed up for a speed test.
People can sign up for the speed test at www.imagineidaho.org/speed-test. All information collected will remain confidential, Craig said. Gathering data from as many Idahoans as possible and from all parts of the state is important, he said, because it provides “the ability to show gaps in community and county connectivity.”
“Every test means real money to Idaho communities,” Craig said. And the sign-up process is “super simple,” he said, taking about two minutes to complete.
Imagine Idaho officials are optimistic that Idaho communities will be able to begin applying for broadband infrastructure grants as early as summer 2023.
“We want to address this initiative right now,” he said.
The Imagine Idaho Foundation was created in 2020 to boost broadband infrastructure in rural Idaho. With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in Idaho students attending classes remotely and many people working from home remotely the state’s internet weaknesses came to the forefront, Imagine Idaho says.
According to Imagine Idaho’s fact sheet, statewide connectivity for Idahoans “has remained elusive ... because connecting rural areas is expensive.” The group says all 44 Idaho counties and most cities in the state have “critical broadband needs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.