A push for more walking pathways was presented to Jefferson County commissioners at their meeting April 5.
Will Jenson, an engineer from Rigby, Jorelle McClellan, a realtor and developer in Rigby, Brent Tolman from Rigby Urban Renewal and Economic Development, and Melissa Dean, a Rigby resident who lost a friend last year as they were out walking, attended the meeting with a presentation on further recreational development in the county in the form of walking paths that would eventually connect Madison, Jefferson and Bonneville counties.
McClellan stated that they would like to see turning the currently un-sanctioned trail that begins at County Line Road at the gravel lot into a walking path along Yellowstone Highway and developing other paths throughout the area as well.
Jenson explained that Rexburg has received a grant that will allow them to expand their already existing walking path system. He also stated that he’s done work to look at what pathway plans currently exist in eastern Idaho, looking at 25 different communities as well as completing preliminary GIS work.
In terms of funding, Tolman explained that there was some funding that would be covered by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency as well as other local, city and federal opportunities available. McClellan also suggested creating a recreation district and having a recreation tax implemented.
“To help support some of these recreation desires that we have in the county, like parks, rec centers, pools, you name it, let’s fund it,” McClellan said. “I know you laugh because taxes right, but Brent was telling me that they did a flat tax fee of $36 a person that all went to recreation tax, it was a specific district of who was highly impacted, obviously West Jefferson and Ririe, we wouldn’t need to include in that, it would be the impact area.”
McClellan continued and said that while people on Facebook will complain, it would give people a recreation department and improvements.
“If you build it, they will come,” she said. “Once they see an improvement, everyone’s going to be so happy and excited. It’s what I call the Rigby Lake effect. Grumble, grumble, grumble, improvement, improvement. This is amazing... I think as a part of livability and sellability, the pathway that can connect to our communities and for our kids... let’s give our kids back that 1990s feel and let them have a safe place to ride bikes.”
Tolman stated that from an economic development standpoint, pathways attract people to communities and compared it to the Greenbelt in Boise.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he doesn’t think it’s necessarily a question of whether people want them or not, but more so on funding and logistics. He also stated that if the ultimate goal is to connect Madison County and Bonneville County, they would need to see plans from those counties, not just individual cities, before moving forward.
The discussion continued and Hancock said they would like to get citizen participation as well as a more concrete plan on where the paths would go and how to get there.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Mickey Eames then arrived to the meeting and Hancock informed her of the proposal for a pathways system in the county, with hopes to connect Madison and Bonneville.
Eames said she wouldn’t like to get involved in that as that would require getting across the river.
Hancock then said they were discussing putting a citizens group together to get the conversation going and Eames said she would be all for that.
The commissioners thanked the group for attending their meeting, but no action was taken by commissioners in moving forward with the project at this time.
“Our purpose for going to the commissioners was to establish a position with the county,” McClellan said.
The current plan for the project is to create a committee of citizens and appoint a chairperson before moving forward with looking at obtaining easements with land owners for the path, working on grants and funding sources, then bringing in someone to do a cost estimate on the project.
McClellan stated that they would first like to get a path from County Line Road to 300 N on Hwy 48. Eventually they hope to have the path connect Rigby South park to Jefferson Lake, and then the counties.
“We’ve been asking people to join the committee and then we’d like to work with Jefferson County Parks and Rec and the Public Works department on this,” McClellan said. “We understand that the county is busy and that their budget is set for the year, so we’re just in the identifying stage right now.”
Anyone interested in joining the committee can reach out to Dean through the Jefferson County Idaho Pathway Facebook group.