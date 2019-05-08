Monteview resident Linda Cope met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners April 22 to share her concerns with the relationship between the board of commissioners and the west side of the county.
“There are problems,” Cope said.
Cope said she would like the commissioners bridge the gap between the west side and east side of the county to form a better understanding between the two. She said there is an attitude that someone from the west side of the county going before the commissioners to inform them of an issue “wouldn’t do them any good.”
“That’s a prevalent attitude out there,” she said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said to help stay on top of road issues in the west side, they have formed a west side road advisory committee that consists of Gary Skidmore, Jim Rigby, Kim Hall and Kurt Jacobs, but the commissioners and the committee haven’t met.
“We need to get it going again,” he said. “We’ve got to get together.”
Cope also said too many people living in the west side make decisions on emotion instead of on facts. To limit the issue, she suggested the commissioners hold an informational meeting to inform the public with the facts.
“That kind of information has to get out,” Cope said. “How can we help minimize the problems and work together?”
Hancock agreed, indicating that they need to go out, and meet with the residents.
“We do care and we do listen to people, I’ll guarantee it,” he said.