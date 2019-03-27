Lewisville resident Cheryl Hively met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 18 to discuss a recent FEMA training authorization for Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires’ husband Orren.
Hively said a friend of hers expressed their concern with the recent authorization, referencing it to a controversial FEMA training that took place in 2014.
“And then the appearances of the husband of the emergency management specialist going on a FEMA trip,” she said. “I thought it was a valid concern that this person had.”
Hively indicated that she and Rebecca met later to discuss the trip and why her husband went.
“I’ll be able to assure this person that things are good,” she said.
One thing Hively said she learned from the conversation is that anyone in Jefferson County can receive FEMA training.
“I hope that there will be more people that would like to be involved in the emergency preparedness,” she said.
To help prevent future concerns from patrons of the county, Hively suggested revisions and updates to the county’s policies regarding travel for non-county employees.
“Maybe it should be spelled out a little differently because of how FEMA reimburses the county,” she said. “Maybe something here could be spelled out a little differently.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said they are currently updating numerous county policies and that this is on their radar, however other policies are a higher priority right now.
“We’re working through these,” he said. “It’s not our highest priority right now—but we won’t forget it.”
Another suggestion Hively offered was educating the public about what Rebecca’s job is and what it entails.
“I’m not sure how many people in our county really know exactly what Rebecca does in regards to emergency management and the training options that are available for really anyone who wants to take them,” she said.
To help accomplish this, she recommended Rebecca present to the public and the commission what she does. Hancock mentioned that during the emergency preparedness fair, Rebecca has presented.
Rebecca said another way the public can be involved is through the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
“Anybody with an interest in local emergency preparedness is welcome to come and participate,” she said.