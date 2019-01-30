Ririe resident Kara Lewis expressed her concerns with the bus drop off area at Ririe Elementary School during the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees meeting Jan. 10.
Lewis said she now drops off and picks up her children from school each day because they are on the bus for 40 minutes every afternoon before getting home from school. She noted that she realizes the routes are “weird” and understands that it’s a “big” job figuring it out, however she questioned why students that live within a one to two mile radius of the school takes that long to get home.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Lewis indicated that some other students are on the bus for over an hour and that she has noticed more parents dropping off and picking up their children, causing congestion in the drop off/pick up lane.
To help remedy the issue, she asked if it would be possible to have students dropped off on the east side of the school or the alley. Chairman Jason Ferguson suggested she bring the issue up with the Ririe City Council about the alley, because they currently do not allow it to be used for drop off or pick up.
Ferguson also pointed out that in a year from now, when the city completes its street projects, a bus lane and sidewalks will be added which will help to alleviate many of Lewis’ concerns.
Likewise, Lewis commented that the north end of Ririe Junior-Senior High School is a little “sketchy.” She asked why all of the students don’t park in the south parking lot so that students getting picked up from school on the north end are not having to “dodge” all of the high school student’s cars when they are leaving.
Ferguson recommended Lewis speak with building administrators about both of her concerns.
“He commented that he trusts they are doing all they can to make things run smoothly and to keep the students safe,” draft minutes state.
In other discussion, the board will likely be making a final decision on whether or not they will be pursuing a bond in 2020 during their meeting Feb. 11.
Former Superintendent Chad Williams said the state helps pay 31 percent of the bond with the bond equalization and that all of the details discussed during the meeting will come before the board as “action items” during next month’s meeting.
During the Dec. 13 meeting the board announced they were in favor of pursuing a bond, however narrowing it down to which projects they would like to complete is still up in the air.
Options included an auxiliary gym or a wrestling room, transportation facility, vocational facility and updates on the front of Ririe Junior-Senior High School for safety improvements.
Of the options discussed during the December meeting, a majority of the trustees agreed that a transportation facility/bus garage was a definite need.
The February meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a public input meeting regarding the supplemental levy taking place at 6 p.m.