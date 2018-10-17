Patrons continue to urge the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to place stop signs at the intersection of 3950 E. (Annis Highway) and 400 N. to slow down speeders entering the City of Rigby.
Rigby resident Cammy Espinosa said the big problem for them is speeders. Because of the speeding near their home, she said they are worried for the safety of their children when they are playing outside.
“It’s scary how fast these people are going,” she said.
When it was originally suggested Oct. 1, the commissioners informed Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley that they would like a traffic study done prior to deciding if stop signs are necessary.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth reiterated this to Espinosa and pointed out that having the speed limit go from 40 mph in the county to 25 mph in the city is problematic. He indicated that having the speed limit gradually decrease as one enters the city may be a potential solution.
Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath however said by state statute the county would need to complete a speed study to reduce the speed limit. The limit is then set based on what speed the 85 percentile of drivers are driving at.
During the Rigby City Council meeting Oct. 4, it was mentioned that in order for a traffic study to be advantageous, 300 vehicles need to travel through the intersection per hour for eight hours. Instead of the traffic study, the Rigby Police Department is planning to conduct a speed survey and increase enforcement in the area.
Walrath said according to the charter report for the Annis Highway Project, the average daily traffic on the Annis Highway is 1,400 vehicles per day. To acquire more accurate numbers in the vicinity, he said they can do a traffic count to see how many drivers traverse the intersection each day.
Walrath also pointed out that another thing they need to consider is the Central Fire District Station and how stop signs could affect them.
“Because you’ve got big trucks pulling in and out of there,” he said. “I just worry about traffic conflicting with the fire trucks– if a stop sign were there it would help eliminate or reduce those conflicts.”
With that Farnsworth said he would like to hear more from Anderson and the public about installing stop signs.
“It would be good to hear from them and see what their thoughts are,” he said.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson told The Jefferson Star Oct. 12 that he doesn’t expect a four-way stop to impact the fire station. He said originally he was concerned about the possibility of traffic being backed up from the stop sign, but has since thought differently.