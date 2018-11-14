Terrace Hills resident Rita Ellis met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Nov. 5 to see about getting assistance with an issue she is having with a neighbor.
Ellis said her neighbor has frequently caused flooding from their private ditch onto her property, sometimes causing water to come within 20-feet of her window wells.
When she tried to mediate the issue by visiting with her neighbor, he allegedly told her to build up the ditch bank by bringing in more dirt.
“We didn’t do that because we felt like it was his responsibility to take care of the problem,” she said.
The following year when the issue occurred again Ellis said she tried to talk with her neighbor for a second time; however he allegedly added a gate to his house and padlocked it. This led her to call the police for assistance in getting in contact with him.
“I didn’t do it to get him in trouble,” Ellis said.
After this altercation Ellis said her neighbor ordered her to remove her vinyl fence along the ditch, indicating that she needs to give the ditch a 10-foot easement. Later, he allegedly told her that he actually needs a 20-foot easement and that he recommends she get an attorney.
Despite getting an attorney, the issue has yet to be resolved. Because of this Ellis requested that the county get involved. However because it is a civil matter, the commissioners informed her that there is nothing they can do.
“This is a civil issue, not a county issue unfortunately,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
In other discussion, Parks & Recreation Director Mickey Eames has rescheduled the public hearing regarding Jefferson County Lake fee increases for Nov. 26.
The proposed increases are as follows: double RV campsites—increase from $35 to $40; single RV campsites—increase from $20 to $25; shelter reservations—$15 to $20; ten sites—$10 to $15; annual pass—one pass will remain at $30 but two passes are proposed to cost $50; day vendors—$30 to $50; and summer vendors—$250 to $350.
The hearing will take place on or after 10 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way, in the Commissioner’s Room.
More information can be found in the legal notice on page XX.