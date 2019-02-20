Ririe resident and high school teacher Karlee Cysewski spoke during the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 11 to request the board start recording the meetings.
“I request that the board seriously considers videotaping board meetings and making them available to the public,” she said.
She noted that multiple school boards throughout the state are currently recording their meetings. She said providing this for the public will increase community involvement, reduce rumors spread throughout the community of events that took place at meetings, it will increase awareness of why decisions have been made and it will increase the board’s ability to self-review.
“Yes there are meeting minutes that are typed; yes people can request the meeting minutes if they want to obtain them; but a video recording always includes more than written notes such as the tone of voice and body language of everyone involved in the meeting,” she said.
Cysewski indicated that she is allowed to record the meetings, but understood the name of the person recording the meetings could “cloud” how the information is perceived.
“An employee posting a video of her employers looks different than the board offering that information up front,” she said. “Having the school board offer the recordings ensures that there is no unfair bias or editing happening, it’s offered directly from the primary source.”
Because Cysewski introduced the idea during public comment, the board was unable to take any action. For now she requested that the idea be placed on a future agenda for possible action.
“I hope the board will seriously consider this proposal; I hope to see it on future open meeting agenda for discussion by the board members,” she said.
In other business, the board discussed the superintendent search timeline.
Superintendent Chad Williams said they received 13 applications before the deadline Feb. 11. He suggested they form a shortlist committee comprised of teachers throughout the district to narrow the applicants to their top three or four.
Chairman Jason Ferguson said he spoke with Krissy LaMont from the Idaho School Boards Association who advised the board to not have a shortlist committee due to time it would take to redact personal information in the applications. Overall the board agreed, indicating that they trust what the School Board Association recommends.
The board agreed to narrow their application list during a special board meeting that was held Feb. 13. Afterwards they plan to check the applicant’s references, select interview list by Feb. 19 and then proceed with a selection by Feb. 27.
“As soon as we select candidates to interview, that is when we will make them public,” Ferguson said.
Williams announced that he accepted the superintendent position for the Shelley School District in January. He will assume the position on June 1.