Less than 10 residents of Menan met with the Menan City Council April 24 during a special city council meeting to hear the concerns of fellow residents and to ask questions regarding the proposed tax levy increase.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight and the Menan City Council explained that the city’s roads are depleted and increased expenses have led to the need for additional funds. Residents are currently taxed .004 percent per $100,000 of assessed value. The council is proposing an increase of .001 percent.
If the tax levy is approved, residents will see an approximate $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed value per month, roughly equaling a $176 increase per year. City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said it would be a two-year budget override rather than a permanent one, therefore in two years the increase would revert back to .004 percent.
Haight said with the two year override, the public can see how their tax dollars were used. Then in two years if the council needs to request an increase again the public can decide if the original increase was worth it.
He pointed out that ballot explicitly states how the additional funds will be used; $25,000 would be allocated for roads, $10,000 to revamp the city’s savings account and $5,000 for equipment.
Of the eight residents that attended the meeting, only two shared concerns that they had.
Rand Watson said he had concerns with the amount of money the city spent on the services of City Attorney Kris Meek. He said in three years, the city spent $40,000.
“What is the extra legal fees?” He said. “I mean $40,000, that’s your first year’s levy; it just looks like it’s out of control.”
The council indicated that the extra fees are not because of lawsuits, but for updating the city’s ordinances and purchasing property among other items. Haight also pointed out that the council wants to continue making legal decisions.
“Previous administrations have done some things that were, frankly, ill-considered or illegal,” Haight said. “I don’t really want to go down that road.”
Watson also questioned how much the election was going to cost the city and why the current administration hasn’t budgeted for roads and
Aside from publication fees, Pettingill said the election didn’t cost the city anything.
“We don’t pay for elections, it’s all done through the county,” she said.
Helen Watson also questioned why it’s the city’s responsibility to maintain the roads and how the city will prioritize which roads are tended to first.
“Are you going to do all of the roads at once?” She said. “You’ve overspent on other things instead of doing roads.”
Councilman Noel Raymond and Haight said the plan is to chip seal the newest roads first, and then by the city repairing and maintaining the roads, the chances of the city receiving a grant to fix and replace the most depleted roads increases.
“This is not going to be a one-shot deal,” Haight said. “You fix the bad roads because you can’t; they’re already too far gone, you fix the good ones and let the rest of them degrade.”
The Menan City Council held a similar meeting in February, where a majority of the two dozen patrons that spoke were neutral on the matter, and just wanted to assure that the additional funds will go where promised.
The election will take place May 21, and only requires a simple majority to pass. Pettingill said only residing residents of Menan are able to vote in the election.
“You have to be a registered voter in this precinct,” Haight said.