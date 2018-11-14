Residents of Menan questioned the City‘s green space ordinance Thursday night that requires all subdividers and homeowners wanting to split their property to give up five percent of their lot for green space.
“We still have the problem with the city thinking that they can take our property,” Danielle Andrew said. “It’s just not right.”
Councilman Noel Raymond, a strong proponent of the green space, said the reason the city has the ordinance is to assure that if a large subdivision is built in the city, families of the subdivision would have a place to enjoy.
“When we try to let things happen naturally and they don’t happen, we have citizens coming in beating us up, ‘why haven’t you controlled that? Why didn’t you see to it?’ The developer is sure no going to offer it up,” Raymond said.
Despite that, Andrew said she believes it’s wrong to take part of the property.
“It still doesn’t make it right,” she said.
Mayor Tad Haight partially agreed with Andrew explaining that the city has multiple lots spread throughout the city that need to be maintained but are not large enough for a park.
“And you know what, five percent, I’ll be honest with you, it’s absolutely stupid. What are we going to do with five percent of one acre? We have all these little pieces of ground all over the place that we are forced for the next 150 years to pay for,” Haight said. “If you put in a 10-acre lot you can almost make a park out of it.”
City Attorney Kris Meek indicated that because it is a city ordinance, Andrew and fellow citizens who dislike the law can petition it and bring a different plan to the council for possible ratification.
“It’s your ordinance and it’s your law and if nobody wants it then these are your representatives, you need to talk to them and tell them ‘these are the things we want changed,’” Meek said.
With that in mind, Andrew said she will get a petition together and develop a plan to be presented to the council at a later date.
“Come up with a plan,” Haight said. “I’d love to see a plan that would work.”