More than 20 patrons of Jefferson County gathered in the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 District Office April 16 to learn how the proposed Rigby area of impact will impact them and to express any concerns they had.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Board of Commissioners Chairman Ty Belnap started the night with a brief presentation explaining Rigby’s proposed impact area, and highlighted a few of the main questions he and fellow planning and zoning officials have been asked over the past couple months.
One of the chief concerns resident have regarding being in the proposed impact area is the possibility of annexation. Belnap indicated that being in the impact area does not mean residents will be annexed and that the city has indicated that all annexations will be voluntary, not forced.
Belnap said the area of impact will be governed by three levels of development.
Level one consists of all undeveloped and unplatted land that has not been submitted to the county for further land use permitting prior to the effective date of the agreement. These developments will be required to comply with all new requirements of the agreement.
Level two developments are those that are permitted but construction is not complete at the effective date of the agreement. These developments are required to comply with negotiated requirements since the developments were platted prior to the implementation of the agreement.
Level three consists of all previously completed platted developments at the time of the ordinance being adopted. These residences and developments will not be held to the enhanced requirements of the agreement since they were previously established.
Belnap noted that residents that currently live in the area of impact will not be required to connect to city water and sewer. Likewise, they will still remain in the county’s jurisdiction, and property values will not be impacted if a homeowner is now in the impact area.
During the public input portion, more than 10 residents spoke.
Shonna Allred questioned why the two mile-squared section between 3700 E. and 3900 E. and 400 N. and 500 N. had to be included in the impact area, and requested that the area be removed.
George Judd asked about roads that are boundaries. He said the proposed ordinance currently states properties on either side of the boundary road will be incorporated in the area of impact. Belnap said this is something they have been discussing and are currently planning to amend.
“Right now, our recommendation is that language be eliminated, and the road is the road,” he said.
Jeff Ireland said he is opposed to the proposed impact area.
“Until you got the services out there, what’s the purpose?” He said. “Keep your borders where they should be; I don’t need any more ordinances or oversight; I don’t want the city anywhere close to me.”
Jerry Matthews on the other hand said he believes the proposed impact area is too large, and needs to be shrunken to force development within the area of impact. He said developers will instead build outside the impact area to save money.
“It’s going to push them outside that area of impact,” he said. “They’re (developers) in business to make money.”
Matthews also stated that they should require developers wanting to build in the area of impact to have smaller lot sizes that are more conducive with a city.
“I’d also do an impact fee on them,” he said.
The official public hearing for the impact area before the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will take place May 13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Afterwards, the commissioners will decide if they want to adopt the proposal.