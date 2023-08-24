A 60-year-old man was struck while crossing the intersection between Main St. and State St. in Rigby on Aug. 23, according a press release from Rigby Police Department.

The man and a 24-year-old woman were crossing State St. when the male driver of a 2019 Subaru, 21, made a left onto the street and failed to yield to the pedestrians, the release states. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.