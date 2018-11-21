The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the conversion of permit from an Ag exempt building permit to an Ag building permit due to the structure being used improperly.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said a $250 Ag exempt building permit is described as a building utilized solely for storage purposes related to agriculture such as storing tractors, straw bales, etc.
Hathaway indicated that when Building Official Jeff Ottley and Code Compliance Coordinator Tyson Schwartz inspected the building there was items stored that were out of compliance, including an RV, a pickup truck, a boat, welding equipment and a lube rack.
“Clearly, our opinion is it does not meet the requirements for an Ag exempt building,” he said. “It is an Ag building; it’s and Ag shop.”
The structure is just over 14,000 square-feet with a value of $1.4 million. Hathaway said an Ag building permit for the structure would cost $8,653.
Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned Hathaway’s reasoning for requesting that the permit be changed to an Ag building, noting that he thinks most Ag exempt structures in the County have similar items stored.
“I would say 90 percent of the shops in this county, Kevin, that are used for Ag exempt have welding, they have lube stuff, they have all of that stuff in those Ag exempt shops,” he said.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth agreed with Hathaway.
“Then they’re lying on them then,” he said. “This isn’t Ag exempt; this is an Ag building for sure. I’m going to call it an Ag shop but it’s not Ag exempt.”
Despite that, Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer asked that the commissioners need to apply “a little reason,” before making a decision.
“I don’t know what farmer doesn’t put his boat in his potato cellar or shop at some point. I just think, you ought to apply a little reason for that,” he said.
Hathaway said according to the county’s ordinance, an Ag exempt building is not to be used to store anything but Ag equipment.
“Any use beyond storage makes it non-compliant, whether it’s one day or one year,” he said.
With that, the commissioners authorized Hathaway to convert the permit from an Ag exempt building to an Ag building.
“Well I personally don’t think you should waive the fee of $8,653,” Farnsworth said. “If he wants a building of that size to do that kind of stuff then he pays the right fee.”