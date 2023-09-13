Pickleball courts coming to Scotty's South Park

Pickleball courts at Scotty’s South Park have been under construction since mid-July. They are the largest project slated for the city of Rigby and Rigby Urban Renewal’s joint improvement plan for the park.
The first in a series of projects for Scotty’s South Park is underway; four pickleball courts are being constructed on the east end of the park near the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.
“This is the biggest project out there,” said Brent Tolman, with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency, who are organizing the improvement project.
The preparation work on this project has been going on for over a year, and is a joint effort between Urban Renewal and the city of Rigby. In total, Urban Renewal has dedicated $544,000 to the project, according to the Aug. 3, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star.
The project includes upgrades to the baseball diamonds, the addition of four new pickleball courts and various concrete, lighting and electricity upgrades.
Construction on the pickleball courts began in mid-July, Tolman stated. The facilities are being constructed with post tension cables, he explained, to minimize cracking in the concrete.
“Any cracking that happens will be hairline, and small,” Tolman explained. “It’ll create and keep a nice smooth playing surface.”
The posts which can currently be seen surrounding the unfinished courts, he explained, will become eight to ten-foot fences. At the time of the conversation with Tolman, he did not have an estimated timeline for completion.
The agency has yet to determine how the courts will be scheduled for play-time upon their completion, however, Tolman believes they will be first-come, first-serve unless they’re otherwise reserved.
As the pickleball courts are the largest project for the park, the rest of the slated improvements will start rolling out soon, Tolman said. The next one, he believes, will be the foul-line fencing for the baseball diamonds and the installation of flagpoles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.