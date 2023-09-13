Pickleball courts coming to Scotty's South Park

Pickleball courts at Scotty’s South Park have been under construction since mid-July. They are the largest project slated for the city of Rigby and Rigby Urban Renewal’s joint improvement plan for the park.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

The first in a series of projects for Scotty’s South Park is underway; four pickleball courts are being constructed on the east end of the park near the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.

“This is the biggest project out there,” said Brent Tolman, with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency, who are organizing the improvement project.


