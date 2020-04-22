Kara Lynn Shippen has a log of ideas she keeps for posing the skeletons in her yard. So far, disco day has been her favorite.
“We’re bringing disco back from the dead,” Shippen said. “We’ve got ‘Staying Alive’ and ‘I Will Survive’ playing on the radio transmitter.”
Usually, the skeletons make their appearance during the month of October, but with everything going on in the world, Shipped decided the best way to help her community was by creating a reason to smile.
“I knew this was a way I could help my community,” she said. “People just need to smile more. It’s a tough time and there’s a lot of stress. We’re trying to make things a little more lighthearted.”
Shippen stated that each night she takes down the display from that day and creates a new scene the following morning. It’s become a family affair with nieces and nephews donating scooters, stuffed animals and new ideas.
For her family, their goal is to just create a little bit of happiness and smiles in the area.
“Your kids will look back on this time in ten years and either remember how scared they were or the happiness they felt,” Shippen said. “Now is a good time to make memories with your families. This is something people can come see while still social distancing that can put a smile on your face.”
While the scenes change everyday, Shippen stated that Saturday nights are movie night where they project video clips onto the side of their home and the audio playing through 93.3 on the radio.
Shippen said she and her husband want as many people as possible to see their set up and enjoy what they’ve got to offer. The displays are located at 457 W 1st N in Rigby.
“We haven’t gotten too much traffic but we’ve been posting the set up everyday so we can catch that one person that maybe needs a pick-me-up or a smile,” she said. “I don’t plan on quitting anytime soon. I’ve stock piled enough ideas to last a few months.”