The Rigby City Council decided that the review for the police pay was something that was still currently being worked on and were unable to discuss further during their meeting on May 6.
Council Member Aliza King stated, “It’s something that we want to go forward with, but we don’t have a specific plan yet.”
Council Member Doug Burke stated that it would be best if this pay scale for police and other employees be considered during the upcoming budget season, which does not occur until August 12 of this year.
“Saving it until budget season [would help us] in planning it a little better,” said Burke.
The city council mentioned that there are still questions to be answered and other budgets to consider before they are able to provide the public with answers.
King asked the council if it would be best to put together a committee to compile and bring forward the budgets before the deadline, in order to alleviate some of the pressure on the council members.
It was determined that a work meeting would be best to discuss the pay scale for the police and other employees before the budget meeting in August. The work meetings will inquire further about the pay scale of police and other employees more in depth.
Dave Swager mentioned, at first, that he would prefer the budget plans to be sent in no later than July 15, in order to review and compile them accordingly.
Swager then corrected himself and stated, “Preferably by late June, if not early July.” Swager preferred that the plans be submitted as soon as agencies are available to.
Until the budget meeting in August, the council will be having recurring 6 p.m. work meetings ahead of the regular meetings at 7 p.m. to further discuss the pay scale queries regarding the police and other employees in the department.