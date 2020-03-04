Plane lands wheels up in Dubois

A Cessna 172 airplane crashed at the Dubois Airport which an unmaintained runway.
At approximately 9:10 a.m., a student and a pilot were practicing low passes when a wheel grabbed the snow, flipping the plane.
According to Clark County Sheriff Bart May, the instructor, Timothy Rampton, and the student, Jonathan Ranquist, are both 27 years old and sustained no major injuries.
“I was actually sitting in my vehicle watching the plane and I watched it come down,” May said. “Dispatch called me to let me know a plane had crashed and I was within a block and half of them.”
May said Ranquist sustained a cut above his eye but nothing major.
While practicing low passes, May explained, a pilot will test the ground, loop back around and then land on the runway. While they were just practicing, the snow may have affected their depth perception, causing them to fly the plane just low enough where the snow could catch the tires.
The plane is owned by Right Rudder, LLC located in Rexburg.