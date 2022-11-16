Planes, trains and automobiles: Rival schools join for a trip to central Europe

Elain Culbertson, one of the leading Holocaust educators is the world, joined Rigby and Madison’s Holocaust remembrance event held last January. According to Madison High School teacher David Reeser, Culbertson taught both him and Rigby High School’s Laron Johnson on separate educational Holocaust trips.
After last year’s successful Holocaust Remembrance event, collaborators Laron Johnson, Kerry Thomas and David Reeser got together over the summer to plan another joint-school event between Rigby High School and Madison High School. The high school Holocaust teachers planned a trip to Central Europe for their students to come together and experience the sites they’ve studied.
Just last year, Rigby High School teachers Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas collaborated to create a Zoom event for their Holocaust students in which they invited Ms. Elaine Culbertson to speak. Since Culbertson, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, had previously educated Johnson and Reeser on holocaust tours in 2010 and 2011, Johnson invited Reeser and his own students to attend.
Over 400 kids joined the Zoom call, from both Rigby and Madison high schools according to Johnson.
The three educators, Johnson and Thomas from Rigby High School and Reeser from Madison High School, have travelled together through Europe to learn more about the Holocaust according to Reeser.
“We always talked about how cool it would be to take students on one of these trips,” Reeser stated.
Madison High School, he stated, has an east coast trip that students take every other year. They’ve gotten approximately 20 students to participate, which inspired the school district’s excitement for the idea of Holocaust trip. Reeser stated an administrator in his district felt very strongly that the trip should happen.
As of now, the educators are planning for this trip to take place in the summer of 2024, nearly two years away, but have already begun scouting students to participate. So far, 18 Rigby students have signed up to go, and 8 Madison students. However, as it is early, and each teacher still has several sections of their Holocaust course to get through this year, they expect those numbers to grow.
Johnson mentioned the long wait between now and take-off, however, also allows for this year’s freshman to join on the excursion.
Typically, Johnson said, only juniors and seniors are allowed to take the Holocaust course at Rigby High School, as older students have had time for their minds to mature enough to comprehend the subject matter and handle the intensity of the program.
However, if a freshmen or sophomores sign up for the trip, he said those students will be able to take the course together as juniors or seniors in preparation for the trip the following summer.
The time between now and then also allows for the students to find funding.
“The trip is $5,150 per student,” Johnson said. “I was honest, I told them this seems like a lot — it’s a whole semester of college — it’s a lot of money but it’s a good experience.”
The trip will be mostly self-funded for students, who will be responsible to do any necessary fundraising or part-time jobs to participate. However, EF Tours, the company Johnson stated the trip is through, does offer some guidance in fund-raising.
“EF will have some tips for students like saving money from mowing lawns, or asking grandma for money instead of presents at Christmas, stuff like that,” Johnson stated.
EF Tours, Johnson said, works out the logistics of the trip, making it a smooth process for the planners and the students. In fact, this particular tour already has an itinerary available.
According to Johnson, students will be gone thirteen days in June and will travel through Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria and will visit sites such as Auschwitz and see Warsaw.
The tours will be 40 percent Holocaust subject matter and 60 percent learning about the culture of the area and the time.
“It wears on you,” Johnson said. “It’s heavy. So we’ll go to Auschwitz and then we’ll visit Krakow.”
The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees approved the trip at the October 12 board meeting, allowing Johnson and Thomas to begin recruiting student for the opportunity.
I think its major that kids get to see what they’ve studied. They study for 12 weeks, so hard, and now they’ll get to see it,” Johnson said. “Any site they visit, they’ll have a working knowledge of its significance.”
Another point of excitement for Johnson is knowing these students will have the opportunity to see these sites, but will get to do so with students from a school which they have a heavy rivalry with.
After the success of last year’s event, Johnson is excited to bring the two schools together to experience this.
“Imagine, you take two rival schools and put them in planes, trains and automobiles together for 13 days. It’s so cool,” he said.
