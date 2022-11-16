Planes, trains and automobiles: Rival schools join for a trip to central Europe

Elain Culbertson, one of the leading Holocaust educators is the world, joined Rigby and Madison’s Holocaust remembrance event held last January. According to Madison High School teacher David Reeser, Culbertson taught both him and Rigby High School’s Laron Johnson on separate educational Holocaust trips.

 File Photo from Feb. 2022

After last year’s successful Holocaust Remembrance event, collaborators Laron Johnson, Kerry Thomas and David Reeser got together over the summer to plan another joint-school event between Rigby High School and Madison High School. The high school Holocaust teachers planned a trip to Central Europe for their students to come together and experience the sites they’ve studied.

Just last year, Rigby High School teachers Laron Johnson and Kerry Thomas collaborated to create a Zoom event for their Holocaust students in which they invited Ms. Elaine Culbertson to speak. Since Culbertson, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, had previously educated Johnson and Reeser on holocaust tours in 2010 and 2011, Johnson invited Reeser and his own students to attend.


