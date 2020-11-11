Planning and Zoning appoints new commissioner

Jefferson County Commissioners held a special meeting Nov. 4 to appoint a new Planning and Zoning commissioner.
Adam Hall, who also acts on the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency, was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, they considered several others that had shown interest previously, but decided on Hall after other candidates declined due to timing.
There are seven members of the commission that assist with Area of Impact Agreements.
“He seems very qualified and well oriented to issues in the area,” Hathaway said. “He also gives a good viewpoint with his background and will balance the commission.”
Hathaway stated that Hall has a degree in economics with a minor in business management, making him a valuable asset to the commission, Hathaway said.
Hall stated that he was approached to apply for the position and stated that he’s all about trying to help out in the county and the city, which motivated him to move forward in submitting his bio and application to the commissioners.
Hall said that he’s been in Rigby for most of his life and he doesn’t want to live anywhere else, which has made him happy to join the commission in being able to be a voice for individuals within the county.
“I look forward to helping make the county better,” Hall said. “I’m most looking forward to helping structure the county in its growth and expanding the county residentially, commercially and agriculturally.”