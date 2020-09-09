MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 School Board will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Jefferson School District #251 District Office.

The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee was cancelled for the month of Sept.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having a Face to Face for Youth 18 years of age and older with Elder Rasband at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 13. You can go to: www.churchofjesuschrist.org and watch.

Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 9 – Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 10 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 11 – Super Beef Nachos, fresh veggies, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 14 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 15 – Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

