Planning and zoning commission amending zoning map

The Menan Planning and Zoning Commission continued their discussion of city zones Dec. 12 and where each zone stated in the city’s ordinance is located throughout the city.
City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said in the city’s codes, there are five different zones specified, however only two of them are depicted on the city’s zoning map; traditional residential-1 (TR-1) and village district.
“We’ve taken all of our zones and put them within our city limits and impact area,” she said.
To represent each zone, the commission has recommended extending the village district—which allows homes and businesses— from 3400 E. to 3700 E. and from Menan-Lorenzo Highway to 665 N.
Pettingill said traditional residential-2 (TR-2) is situated between TR-1 and light industrial and a majority of the area north of 700 N. is zoned agricultural-residential.
“Our industrial is where the fertilizer plant is,” she said. “And our traditional residential-2 would run between our TR-1 and our light industrial as a buffer zone.”
The discussed changes to the impact area and zone map will be presented to the Menan City Council for approval at a later date.
“It looks good to me,” Commissioner Jason Watson said.