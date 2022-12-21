Following an executive session, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed an agreement between Jefferson County, Rigby Canal and Irrigation Co., and Scott Larsen of C&S Property Rental LLC. The agreement is intended to indemnify and hold harmless both the canal company and the county of any damage resulting from the 16-foot setback variance requested by Larsen and his contractor Ironman Enterprises, however is not yet in effect.

The variance was previously approved by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission after a public hearing on Dec. 1, according to Milton Ollerton, P&Z Administrator. However, according to the draft minutes from that hearing, the commission approved the variance with a list of conditions.


