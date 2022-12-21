Following an executive session, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed an agreement between Jefferson County, Rigby Canal and Irrigation Co., and Scott Larsen of C&S Property Rental LLC. The agreement is intended to indemnify and hold harmless both the canal company and the county of any damage resulting from the 16-foot setback variance requested by Larsen and his contractor Ironman Enterprises, however is not yet in effect.
The variance was previously approved by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission after a public hearing on Dec. 1, according to Milton Ollerton, P&Z Administrator. However, according to the draft minutes from that hearing, the commission approved the variance with a list of conditions.
The commercial subdivision in question, located on 449 N near 4000 E, was already in the process of setting down the foundational work for building, according to a letter the Larsen and Ironman submitted with their variance request.
“We did the excavation and concrete and the Canal company stopped by and said we are too close to the water on the other side of the property line,” the letter stated. “We are 16 ft from the water next to property line. We are hoping the building can stay where it’s at so that the dirt material hauled in and concrete doesn’t have to be ripped out and replaced.”
The minimum requirement for setbacks against a canal is 60 feet, according to the Zoning Ordinance in section 112-335, from the high water mark on each side of the canal.
“No habitable structures of any kind shall be permitted,” the ordinance says, “provided a non-habitable structure or structures may be allowed within the sixty feet with the discretion of reasonable setback to allow for the cleaning and maintenance of the canal.”
Since the initial encounter with the canal company, the letter explained, both Larsen and Ironman met with them again. The company discussed building up the bank and compacting the drive-through as well as keeping the backside of the building clear of obstructions and maintaining the grounds for the company to access the canal.
According to the letter, the Canal Board unanimously approved the 16 foot setback as long as their requested conditions were met.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, following the Dec. 1 hearing, also approved the variance with the same conditions set by the Canal Board and added their own condition of a signed agreement between the canal company and the applicant stating the allocation of liability and a mutual signed agreement of indemnity between the applicant and the county, according to the draft minutes.
While the agreement has been signed, it was later discovered the agreement did not meet the full requirements requested by the PZC. As a result, the variance will not be granted until an appropriate agreement is signed, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor.
This variance and the attached indemnification agreement, will be attached to the property and binding on successors, Taylor explained. If and when the property is sold, potential buyers are then made aware of the agreements and the variance, and are able to make an informed decision when they decide whether or not to purchase the property.
Four individuals enlisted to speak at the public hearing; two individuals spoke neutrally, one opposed and the other in favor.
According to citizen Clark Millet who spoke neutrally and Calvin Kinghorn who spoke against it, one of the main concerns were mostly regarding liability and the role played by the canal company in the matter.
With a building placed so close to a canal, a certain number of situations including water damage, fires from weed-burning, or sinkholes could potentially become legal matters, which Taylor stated could be avoided as a result of the indemnification and hold-harmless agreement between the three entities involved.
“Larsen assumed responsibility,” Taylor stated. “He knew people had concerns, and people were indulgent with him because he assumed that responsibility.”
The variance application was found, according to the Planning and Zoning Staff Report, to be compliant with both the county’s Comprehensive Plan, where the issue was negotiated with the developer and the Canal Board. It was also in compliance with all of the circumstances listed in the Zoning Ordinance.
Variances in Jefferson County are becoming less common, according to Taylor, as he believes they should be rare and uncommon.
“These are our laws and they are there for a reason,” he stated regarding repeated variances.
He further explained that if several variances are needed, the county should, instead of granting the applications, look at the law in question and consider changing it.
“They shouldn’t be given out casually. This needs to be rare,” he said.
