The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission approved two subdivision plats for 25 and 16 lots, and tabled a 159 lot plat and an 8 lot plat at their Feb. 2 hearing.

The first preliminary plat discussed was from Hunter Chase Subdivision located near 3796 E and 100 N. This development proposed a 159 lot residential subdivision in an R-1 zone. The decision on this plat was tabled in order for the applicant to work with P&Z staff to address concerns regarding traffic, water and sewer plans and canal easements according to the meeting draft minutes.


