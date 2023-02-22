The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission approved two subdivision plats for 25 and 16 lots, and tabled a 159 lot plat and an 8 lot plat at their Feb. 2 hearing.
The first preliminary plat discussed was from Hunter Chase Subdivision located near 3796 E and 100 N. This development proposed a 159 lot residential subdivision in an R-1 zone. The decision on this plat was tabled in order for the applicant to work with P&Z staff to address concerns regarding traffic, water and sewer plans and canal easements according to the meeting draft minutes.
Kody Thompson of Thompson Engineering presented for property owner Thomas J. Ellis of Rigby 191, LLC. Thompson stated the intention was to build single-family dwellings.
Real Estate Agent Kip Archibald, the only person to speak in favor of the plat stated he helped Ellis acquire the property which was desirable to him due to the R-1 zone it maintained.
Archibald stated growth in the area was concerning, but more concerning to him are the price of lots -- how they have doubled due to a lack of inventory. He said he was in favor of the subdivision as it would increase inventory of lots, a strategy which might help lower the prices in the market.
Speaking neutrally for the subdivision was Luke Hicks, who had a concern about maintaining water rights for the Burgess Canal with the parcels. He stated in the past, there have been instances where water rights were not maintained by the parcels and those instances created an issue with the state.
In opposition of the plat were several community members who were primarily concerned with the impact the development would have on traffic around the intersection and other infrastructure.
Residents such as Michael Rumsey stated the area already has trouble with cars exceeding the 35 mile per hour limit, reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour frequently.
He further stated a large portion of the subdivision residents would more than likely end up driving down to Ucon to access the freeway because of how difficult it already is to try to enter from County Line Road.
Traffic concerns included child safety issues, as brought up by Clint King. He stated traffic on the roads has made it so families can no longer ride bikes, because of inconsistent speeds caused by heavy traffic and congestion on bigger roads such as County Line.
King also expressed his belief that water rights should continue to stay in the hands of farmers who need them, instead of in subdivisions where the water rights were likely to not get used. Concerns regarding water rights, wells and canals were echoed by several of the other community members.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton informed the PZC that they are allowed to ask for further studies and they are allowed to be specific in what they want to see studied, such as traffic counts or activity on specific intersections. According to the minutes, the board further discussed how traffic issues can be properly taken care of.
The second plat heard was a preliminary plat for Summer Field Estates, owned by Bryce and April Boyce near 3730 E 400 N, for 25 residential R-1 lots. This plat was approved with the condition the developer find a solution to the road, whether through a variance or not.
Thompson of Thompson Engineering presented for Summer Field Estates. They are proposing 24 lots, which is consistent with existing subdivision to the south, fitting in with the area, he said. He further stated, the subdivision would be served by individual wells and septic systems.
He stated the plat may also require a variance application for the road they plan to construct which would access the subdivision. This road falls below the required 200 foot distance from neighboring driveways.
While no community members signed up to speak in favor or neutrally against the plat, one individual did speak against it.
Jefferson County resident Charisse Dowdy said her property was directly next to the road the subdivision was proposing to bring in to service the neighborhoods. She stated she did not believe the road itself should be approved for three reasons.
"As stated, I am aware that the planning and zoning requirement is that it be at least 200 feet from an existing driveway," she said "As he [Thompson] said, it's only 148 feet."
She further stated Thompson had even acknowledged he couldn't do very much about moving the road further from Dowdy's property as he would run into the same problem with other neighboring driveway.
Dowdy also stated 400 N is a very busy road, as she believes people bypass 300 N by going to 400. She said she would highly recommend a traffic study be performed there.
Her third point was that the new neighborhood could be accessed from both 3700 E and 3800 E on an existing road. She said she didn't think this new road would be necessary, especially as it did not meet conformity to regulation and access to the subdivision was already available on existing roads.
The PZC discussed how it would make more sense to connect the already existing roads, the draft minutes stated.
The commission also added the conditions of approval set forth by Ollerton and the P&Z staff when they approved the plat.
The third hearing was a final plat of an 8 lot residential subdivision of single-family dwellings proposed by Neil Brown near 4676 E and 250 N, which was tabled until a discussion with the Road and Bridge department could occur to address their concerns with the plat.
Brown explained that the changes requested on his preliminary plat had been made. These changes include a reduction from ten to eight lots, where two one-acre lots were changed to one two-acre lot and then changed two other lots to 1.5 acres. Each lot would then share driveways with their neighbors, limiting the number of accesses on the roads.
"I've tried to do everything I've been asked," Brown said. "I hope we're ready."
There were no speakers for or against this plat, however one letter was sent in opposition to it. The letter was read by Planner McKinlay Quilici and expressed concern regarding the traffic and how it would be affected by the proposed driveways. It also mentioned how traffic has increased dramatically in the last three years due to recreational facilities in the area, such as Kelly Canyon and Heise Hot Springs and through-traffic between Jefferson and Madison Counties.
The fourth plat head was for Steele Water Ranch, owned by Jim Bernard and Gary Barnes near 4735 E and 150 N for a 16-lot residential subdivision. The plat was approved with the conditions set forth by the Planning and Zoning staff as well as conditions agreed to by the developer and the Canal Company.
Bernard stated he had been in communication with the Canal Companies to work out their accesses, and create a dedicated easement on the property. He also stated he had reviewed conditions set by the canal company and had no issue with any of them, save for further clarification regarding a turn lane.
The only speaker to present opposition was resident Marv Varvel, who discussed his concern with the varying levels of the water table and how septic systems might affect the ground water. He also asked the developer to consider larger lots as developing too many 1-acre lots would contribute to higher density housing making the county feel less rural.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.