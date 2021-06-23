Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway was approved for a Professional Service Agreement with the Sugar City Inspector at the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 14.
According to Hathaway, the county has reciprocal agreements with other counties so that if we need assistance, then the county has qualified people to choose from.
“In our case, we are setting up a contract inspector who is certified as a residential and mechanical inspector,” said Hathaway. “If we had a situation where all of our inspectors were out or busy, we could contract another agency if we have a need.”
Hathaway stated the contract is an oncall contract, which means it is on an as-needed-if-needed basis. It’s not a committed amount that the county has to use. The cap is $10,000 per year.
Hathaway also mentioned during the meeting an update on permit numbers in the county.
According to Hathaway, it shows that through May of this year there have already been 455 permits, compared to last year’s 539.
“We’re 84 permits less than all of last year compared to just May of this year,” said Hathaway. “Last year was our second highest year for permits in the past 20 years.”
Hathaway stated that if interest rates stay where they are and lumber prices continue to go down, then the county will continue to see a strong market for building.