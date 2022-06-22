Planning and Zoning deal with Hamer aftermath, discuss other updates with commissioners

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed possible options for moving forward with the disincorporated city limits of Hamer, following the Ordinance of Disincorporation read last week. During the June 13 meeting, the commissioners met with Milton Ollerton, Jefferson County’s Planning and Zoning Administrator, to discuss whether or not to place a moratorium on the area until zoning is laid out.
After disincorporation, all city limits are de-annexed back to the county, according to Ollerton after the meeting. Any existing zoning, which was determined by the city, ceases to exist once the area ceases to be an incorporated city. Because of this, the county is responsible for zoning all of the land which was previously within the city limits.
“We’re not ready for an action item on this,” Ollerton said, “as we haven’t had the opportunity to publish.”
Ollerton informed the commissioners of the two options available for the county in regards to Hamer, which were to either lay down a zone quickly as an emergency action, or do a moratorium so no development can occur until a zone is laid down.
Moratoriums are typically placed in order to prevent the building or land use permits from being issued while there are no zone designations on land. However, Ollerton believes zoning for the area will be determined quickly.
While it would be simple to do a moratorium, Ollerton stated they would have to go out and see the surrounding areas out there in order to best determine which zones would be appropriate.
“It’s likely the zoning will be a mix,” he said. “You’re gonna want a mixture there.”
Ollerton then told the commissioners a moratorium would be the easiest route, and he would work to pull one together. In the meantime, he stated he would work on determining the appropriate zones for the area.
“We didn’t place a moratorium on it,” Ollerton said after the meeting. “It’ll likely be a short one.”
The commissioners and Ollerton discussed a couple other established moratoriums, for the cities of Ririe and Menan on their Area of Impact Agreements.
These moratoriums currently exist, but were discussed due to the time limits expressed within them. Currently the moratoriums are set to expire either on June 13 or when an Area of Impact is adopted, Ollerton said. Since July is quickly approaching, Ollerton placed them on the agenda to discuss with the commissioners whether or not those dates need to be extended.
While there was no action item placed on the agenda for either of these cities, Ollerton stated the verbiage led him to believe it would be okay to leave them as they are.
In the meantime, County Commissioner Scott Hancock advised Ollerton to communicate with the mayors of the cities in question.
“We’ve had numerous discussions with these individuals,” Hancock said, referring to the Ririe and Menan mayors “and I think that they’re ready to move forward.”
At the same meeting, Planner Aaron Denney and Assistant Planner McKinlay Quilici presented the commissioners with two recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission to review and approve.
One recommendation was a proposal to change the Jefferson County Zoning Map, brought up by county resident James Newton.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, the discussion and deliberation regarding this issue at the previous Planning and Zoning meeting was quite lengthy.
Newton proposed changing the zoning of certain areas of his property located at 4624 E 267 N from Ag 10 to R-1, in order to accommodate housing for a family member.
According to Quilici, Newton currently has recreational open space going through his house which is not ideal zoning for that space. Newton would also like to be able to split an acre off for his family member to use. The commissioners approved the proposal.
The second recommendation was an application for vacation for Young & Young Livestock. According to Quilici, these individuals have already applied for their preliminary plat, but forward progress on the development is dependent on their ability to vacate.
“I know this one,” Hancock stated. “What they’re doing is taking two parcels of property and combining them and turning that into one existing new subdivision which incorporates the lot they’re vacating.”
The commissioners approved the application quickly, having no comments to make about it.