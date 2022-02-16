The Jefferson County Commissioners met at their regular meeting Feb. 7 to discuss updates from the Planning and Zoning Committee.
The commissioners approved the Area of Impact Agreement for Mud Lake. The agreement was previously approved in November, pending signatures from the Mayor of Mud Lake and the City Clerk.
Samantha Farr, with Planning and Zoning, presented the agreement to the commissioners, now containing the necessary signatures.
According to Farr, Mud Lake's city council members needed to ensure the maps matched the descriptions in the agreement before the document could be signed.
Kevin Hathaway with Planning and Zoning included changes to the building code in Jefferson County. The changes, according to Hathaway, must be made as updates are made to the state building code. Sections controlled by the State of Idaho such as gas, electric, plumbing and mechanical codes have been updated.
The changes made to the county's building code will be presented during a public hearing scheduled for March 7. The hearing will be open to public comment. After the hearing, the building code will be brought back to the commissioners to be signed and adopted.
Surrounding counties try to keep their building codes compatible, according to Commissioner Scott Hancock. He stated the importance of keeping the codes similar in order to avoid conflict with builders as they work on projects between Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties.
"There is no reason not to update and make sure everyone is on the same page," said Farr.
According to Farr, the previous building code was adopted in 2017.
The Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance underwent a second public hearing on Feb. 3. According to Eric Stout with Planning and Zoning, the meeting was well attended and provided insightful feedback from Jefferson County residents.
Only a few substantial changes were made to what the commissioners previously saw in the ordinance. The commissioners were given the opportunity to inspect those changes.
The Zoning Ordinance has gone through two public hearings this year, and is scheduled for a third hearing on Feb. 23. The upcoming hearing, according to Farr, will be the first hearing held in the presence of the Commissioners.
Farr stated that the ordinance has the potential to be adopted at this coming hearing, depending on what is presented and if any other substantial changes need to be made.
"It hasn't had a general update for a while," said Farr, emphasizing the importance of staying up to date as the county grows.