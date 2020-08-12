According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, the department is looking to finalize several major projects in the coming weeks.
Hathaway stated that with COVID-19 setbacks, their Area of Impact Agreements, Comprehensive Plan and ordinance updates have been setback but they still expect to wrap up at least the Comprehensive Plan and the subdivision and zoning ordinances updated by the end of the year.
“I think some of these things, especially the comprehensive plan, could happen in the next couple of weeks easily,” Hathaway stated.
The comprehensive plan, or comp plan, is a guiding document for development within a county, although it does not mandate specific requirements like ordinances.
“I feel like they’re pretty well ready at this point,” Hathaway said.
The Area of Impact Agreements between each city and the county, with the exception of Rigby, are the most uncertain, according to Hathaway.
“With a lot of different people having to work on them, it’s difficult to move very quickly on them, and we’re working on five at a time,” he said.
Lewisville, Menan, Ririe, Mud Lake and Roberts have not been approved, although Hathaway said Mud Lake is closer to approval than other cities.
Area of Impact Agreements are meant to deal with potential growth and future annexation of areas into a city.
“Those areas that haven’t been annexed yet are still under county jurisdiction but the impact agreement gives the city a say in building and infrastructure,” Hathaway said.
According to Hathaway, the updates alone on the agreements can take between six months and a year for each one.
“With the growth we have, we have to address problems and get things in place,” he said.