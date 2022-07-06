Planning and Zoning moves toward efficiency through online portals

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department is currently investigating a couple of program modules that could help them streamline tasks within their department and create a digital portal for county residents to submit and track applications and their statuses.
Aaron Denney, Jefferson County's new Planner stated he and the department have been working on quite a few things since he began working for the county nearly a month ago. One of their projects has been updating in-staff processes through an online program the county already uses.
"We already use a program called iWorQ, which handles building permits, property evaluations, fees and keeping track of building in the county," Denney said.
The module the county currently uses is specific to the Building Department. What Denney hopes to acquire in the near future are modules specific to Planning and Zoning that will aid the department in storing and tracking information digitally, instead of on paper as they currently do.
This program will help the Planning office track land use policy, plats, various permits and applications.
"There's a lot of redundancy right now," Denney said, also stating there multiple people within the department who spend hours of their day intaking applications or requests, making copies, inputting permits and requesting finalizing signatures.
The module he is hoping to obtain would eliminate the time spent on performing those tasks and create more time for employees to focus on other tasks.
"Every organization has really important items that get put on the back-burner because they're too busy doing these other things," he said. "These new modules can help save hours of manual input and manual labor so we can focus on those back-burner items."
Along with streamlining work within the office, Denney also hopes to acquire a public-facing iWorQ module, which county residents could use to submit their various applications, upload the necessary files, and track their progress in real-time.
According to Denney, this would eliminate the public's need to physically come down to the County buildings with their applications and documents saving time and making the process much quicker.
This program would the department to digitally store important documents online in the cloud, and on the county computers within the Planning and Zoning Department, eliminating paper waste. Currently, the Planning office creates as many as three paper copies of certain documents in an effort to back up their files.
"It's a really smart move for the county to be on board with this," Denney said. "There's no reason to be stuck in the past, wasting money and taxpayer dollars."
Denney stated is happy the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners were on board with the changes when he approached them during their June 20 board meeting.
No action was taken regarding the possible updates to the iWorQ system, but Denney stated the goal was to let the board know Planning and Zoning was exploring their options and the process of obtaining these two modules.
His goal is to have a bid on the software so that the department can include the funds in the budget for the next fiscal year.
"This is for sure a step toward efficiency. I've been here for about a month and I'm excited to help reduce some of the redundancy."