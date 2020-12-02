Erik Stout with Planning and Zoning told commissioners Nov. 23 that the office had exceeded their total building permits for last year and that permits in Nov. had almost doubled.
“We’re continuing to take in a lot of building permits,” Stout said.
Planning and Zoning administrator Kevin Hathaway informed commissioners that as of Nov. 16, they were just three permits away from meeting last year’s permitting numbers.
The office is also up 31% in inspections and have received more money in fees this year, Hathaway said.
“There’s lots of growth,” he stated.
Two parcels by J&L Holdings located at approximately 369 N 3800 E were changed from an R5 zone to an R1 zoning at the Nov. 16 meeting as well. J&L Holdings, owned by Jim Bernard, owns the parcels. Erik Stout from the Planning and Zoning department previously stated he believes Bernard and Bryce Boyce were working together on a project.
Bernard and Boyce had two lots changed to R1 zoning in Oct., which totaled 136.01 acres that were changed. The total of all of Bernard and Boyce’s lots with R1 zoning is now 157.24 acres.
A zone change was also made for a parcel owned by R&V Properties, which Commissioner Scott Hancock refrained from voting on as his family owns the parcel. The area went from C1, or commercial one, to a light industrial zone.