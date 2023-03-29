After choosing to move forward in finding a different software solution for their department, Planning and Zoning officials met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to request a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the new software.
This past year, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and Permit Technician Vernon Ulrich worked with CivicGov, a software meant to help the department move their records and permit processes online and become more public-friendly.
In September, the county signed a contract with CivicGov for $42,000, according to Ulrich in a phone interview. This included the annual fee and some additional set-up costs. Subsequent years would cost approximately $28,000 in annual fees. However, as discussed at the March 20 meeting with the county commissioners, the software has not lived up to its claim; it’s performance has led Ollerton and Ulrich to seek out software alternatives.
“In reference to our software,” began Ulrich, “we’ve been experiencing problems with CivicGov software, extensively. . . there are too many problems within the software.”
Ulrich then presented the board with the alternative he found through his own research, a software he believes to be very effective, though costly.
The company he suggested is City Works, a company used by both Bonneville County and the City of Rexburg. According to Ulrich, Bonneville has used the City Works software since 2020, while Rexburg has used it for seven years; both municipalities have expressed positivity toward the program and the company.
For the first two years of using the software, City Works has decided to provide Jefferson County with discounted rates, as there will also be build-out costs involved, Ulrich stated when presenting the quote the company provided him with.
In the quote, the company lists the first year at a rate of $26,250, reflecting a 30 percent discount. The second year is listed at a rate of $31,875, reflecting a 15 percent discount. The third year, and every year following will have a yearly rate of $37,500.
However, on top of the rates for the first two years, Ulrich stated there will also be costs related to development and building-out the county’s site. City Works, he said, can do the build-out and other aspects which are specific to the county site-building aspects but charge much more than if the county were to have a third party build-it. He mentioned they also would not be able to finish the build-out within the timeframe needed.
Instead, City Works recommended a subcontractor, their affiliate Centricity who specialize in the development portion. The quote Ulrich presented from Centricity, which does not include legacy data, was for $110,000. This would cover building permits, Planning and Zoning permits and training and support for employees. It also includes an additional 20 hours of training that does not expire.
“They realize that this is a significant fee,” he said. “I do believe it is a wise investment . . . but they are willing to break it down over two fiscal years.”
The two year option, Ulrich explained would include a 30 percent payment upon reaching contract and then $22,000 at the end of the first fiscal year, as the first part of the program would be built-out. The second part would then begin build-out, including P&Z and Compliance aspects and would be another $55,000 for that fiscal year.
On top of both software and development costs, there would be one more cost, a one-time licensing fee of $1,500 for report-building software.
A couple of things the department is looking at, according to Ulrich after speaking to Building Official Jeff Ottley, is concern over having a functional system in place, especially through the summertime months when the number of building permits rises. Having a system that works, Ulrich said, will make the building permit process more organized and efficient. Ideally, they would keep the CivicGov system until September, when the City Works system would be ready to go.
Currently, he continued, there are only two permits on CivicGov the department can use for a myriad of different permitting scenarios, which makes it more difficult for the public. With City Works, those permits would be customizable and inspections would go more in line with each individual permit, improving the public’s experience.
“The additional question I had is, would it be possible for some of this to come out of ARPA funding,” Ulrich asked the commissioners.
After hearing reports from other municipalities using City Works, as Ulrich explained Bonneville has since been able to build some of their own applications in the software without technical assistance, County Commissioner Scott Hancock requested Ulrich find if they could cut the $110,000 development cost if the county could do some of their own build-out.
“We could look at a lesser amount of build-out,” Ulrich said. “The City Works side would not change, but in reference to Centricity; if they do not build out Planning and Zoning at all, and just our basic permits from the building side of things, we’re looking at $55,000.”
Another options would be to have Bonneville County sign off on allowing Jefferson to use build-outs developed for them, according to Ulrich. This would be as simple as changing names on the applications and could possibly help reduce development cost.
“It seems like we’d better see what we can do,” said Hancock. “I would recommend the first step would be check with Bonneville county to see if we can do a dump. If we have to pay them a little bit, then so be it.”
This option would be the fastest option, Ulrich said. This would still require build-out from Centricity as the company also offers necessary training. Ulrich further said he would be willing to get a new quote from Centricity using the Bonneville information-dump option.
Hancock encouraged obtaining the quote so the department could begin moving forward on securing the system as quickly as possible.
