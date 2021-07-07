Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway updated the commissioners during their meeting, June 21 in regards to the building inspections as well as the Hamer nuisance that was brought up a couple of weeks ago.
“It is required by law to have inspections,” Hathaway said. “We go out and make sure the site plan is correct and meeting the setback requirements for the property and the road. We do the inspections each month, and some homes will have multiple inspections based on the various levels of construction.”
According to Hathaway, January through June they have already had over 1,500 inspections, which is 15% higher than last year’s January through June.
Assistant Planner Eric Stout gave an update alongside Hathaway about the compliants that have occurred since March of this year.
Hathaway stated people violate code in some way, whether they don’t get a building permit or have too many big animals in a zone where they’re not supposed to, so the county has ordinances and codes in place to protect the public.
Hathaway stated in regards to the nuisance presented by a resident from Hamer, the county had to research the county’s ordinances as to whether the process was complete to make Hamer a city. If the process was completed, Hamer can do their own process of handling nuisances.
According to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, there have to be a minimum of 35 registered voters.
“If they want to be a city, they should probably hold some elections and pass an ordinance or two if they want to act like a city,” said Taylor.