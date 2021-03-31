Planning and Zoning to discuss Subdivision Ordinance changes

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning committee have been looking at adjustments and revisions to the previously approved Subdivision Ordinance, which will be presented at their meeting April 1 at 6 p.m.
The ordinance was approved first in Dec. 21, 2020 after approximately two years of work on the updates. Developer Jim Bernard attended the meeting Dec. 21 to state his concerns on some of requirements and following discussion final changes were made before the approval.
The changes done Dec. 21 removed the requirement of a septic system for subdivisions of four or more lots in subdivisions where the lots are three acres or more, removed the requirement for an irrigation plan on lots .75 acres or less, and an adjustment to state that the current addressing ordinance should be followed.
Following the approval, former Planning and Zoning commission member Ty Belnap stated that other residents were not given the same opportunity to speak as Bernard as the commissioners agenda did not publish that discussion would be taking place and that Commissioner Scott Hancock had a conflict of interest as he has done work as a developer in the county and may be planning future developments.
Hancock denied the allegation that he had a conflict of interest and insisted that his work as a developer gave him additional insight into what would be realistic to expect from developers.
According to Idaho statute 67-6506, “A member or employee of a governing board, commission, or joint commission shall not participate in any proceeding or action when the member or employee or his employer, business partner, business associate, or any person related to him... within the second degree has an economic interest... No member of a governing board or planning and zoning commission with a conflict of interest shall participate in any aspect of the decision-making process.”
Belnap stated that Hancock should have recused himself from voting as the approval was noncompliantt. Hancock said he shouldn’t have to recuse himself and said Belnap was a “sore loser.”
The conversations ultimately led to commissioners planning another hearing to accepts comments on concerns with the subdivision ordinance despite Hancock previously saying, “I don’t want somebody thinking we can come in and change it now because we’re not going to change it now. We’ve done our due diligence on this thing.”
Revisions mainly target guidelines on septic and well systems, which was one of the biggest concerns voiced by attendees at the hearing March 1.
Well drillers and developers were mostly against the requirements, largely due to cost and the possibility of having to do high density developments, while members of the Planning and Zoning committee and several residents were in favor of them, voicing concerns about preserving water quality in the future.
According to documents received from the Planning and Zoning office, the first revision states that subdivisions whose main electric or gas lines were not installed as of Dec. 22, 2020, consist of ten or more lots, or are projected to generate more than 2,500 gallons of backwaste or wastewater per day shall be connected to either a central septic system or a municipal wastewater treatment system.
This will apply unless the owner or applicant proves through nutrient pathogen studies or other performance based studies that the effluent from the subdivisions will not adversely impact water.
Other well and septic requirements proposed include that studies must be completed by an Idaho-state licensed professional with experience in subsurface evaluations, requiring community waste treatment systems when a proposed subdivision is within 1,320 feet of another subdivision of ten or more lots (with the exception of study results that prove safety of water), and more.
Revisions within the ordinance go along with local, state and federal statutes set by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Statute Title 67 Chapter 65, and the Safe Drinking Water Act, as well as the county Comprehensive Plan
The updates also address concerns voiced on increasing traffic in the county as a result of the growth. The excerpt states, “The Jefferson County Public Works Director, and/or other road and bridge entity, with design approval right and authority, for safety and traffic concerns, reserves the right to require a traffic study for all proposed subdivisions if deemed necessary.”
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Warren Albertson said they are looking forward to the hearing April 1 and that the changes will continue to prioritize safety of the public and safety of drinking water.
“That’s our only concern and we as a commission crafted the changes to the subdivision ordinance with public safety in mind,” Albertson said. “When you put subdivision next to subdivision next to subdivision, you run the risk of polluting the groundwater. Our goal is to have community water and sewer and the changes reflect that.”
Albertson said he feels confident that they crafted an ordinance that will work and be as safe as possible.
Following the hearing March 1 that was held to take public comment, the Planning and Zoning office presented the need for a moratorium while the Subdivision Ordinance went through another round of updates. The moratorium was unanimously approved for 90 days beginning Feb. 22 that prevents further subdivision applications that are currently pending from being approved.
Proposed subdivisions located within Jefferson County that have already been approved and all property within incorporated city boundaries and within the Rigby Area of Impact are exempt from the moratorium.
Michael Clark has been with the Planning and Zoning Commission since about 2003. He stated that while the P & Z commission serves at the appointment of the county commissioners, they aim to propose unbiased and non-political recommendations.
“We look at things we can quantify, and the biggest concern seemed to be the future of water quality in the county,” Clark said. “I’m fairly comfortable with the recommendations that we’re making but when it comes to how the commissioners feel about it, I’m not sure.”
According to Clark, the goal of the commission is to not take away people’s rights to do what they’d like with their land, but to implement certain regulations that will protect the quality of life for all residents.
“That’s the burden we have, I think,” Clark said. “Like can we put in regulations or structure where it’s applicable to individual areas? There’s varying groundwater levels throughout the county and some areas will be able to handle a higher density than others. A lot of it really depends on water.”
He continued, saying that across the country, planning and zoning commissions have been reactive to growth instead of proactive, and they’re trying to look to the future now so that growth is planned for and not just responded to.
“By and large, I believe we’re protecting the best interest of the county,” Clark said.