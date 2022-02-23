The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will be hearing two final plats on March 3 at 6 p.m in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
J&L Holdings LLC will be presenting their final plat after being tabled a couple of times, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, now that they have gathered and included the necessary information for their case.
According to Hathaway, residential plats require a number of technical submittals in order to be considered. J&L Holdings proposed a new 100 lot subdivision near 353 N 3800 E in Rigby, which requires various studies to be conducted before the final plat can be heard.
Due to the nature of these studies, including traffic, sewer and water and soil studies, collecting the information to include in the plat can often take numerous weeks to ensure samples are taken from the land in various different weather conditions, according to Hathaway.
The Final Plat for Kip Salas will also be held on March 3. Salas proposed a 37 lot industrial subdivision in August of 2021 and has gathered all of the necessary information for the plat.
According to Hathaway, commercial plats, such as Salas’s, require some of the same studies as the residential ones. Studies include traffic, water and sewer and soil studies for the land.
“We are updating the ordinances in order for residential and commercial plats to have their own separate ordinances,” said Hathaway.
Currently, the ordinance for both residential and commercial plats are combined.
If all necessary documentation is in order, Planning and Zoning will be able to either approve or deny the plats for recommendation to the Jefferson County Commissioners.
The March 3 hearing will also include a hearing for an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Map, proposed by Bo Porter. Porter requested that the Planning and Zoning Commission change the zoning of land located near 3863 E 300 N in Rigby from a residential zoning to a commercial zoning.
According to Hathaway, Porter owns commercial land near the lot in question and would like the zoning changed in order for him to have consistent use of the land after his pending purchase.
The public is invited to attend all public hearings held by the Planning and Zoning Commission.