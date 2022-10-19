Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton came to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as updates from the department at their Oct. 3 meeting.
He presented the commissioners with a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance recommended for approval by the PZC. This amendment was regarding the requirements necessary for entering a development agreement over a zone change.
"The statute says," Ollerton stated, "if you're going to have development agreements for zone changes, this is the process"
According to Ollerton, this type of development agreement differs from regular development agreements, as it is specifically targeted toward zone changes. He then stated with this type of agreement, the county could set requirements for developers requesting zone changes. This means that without meeting all of the requirements to the zone change, the parcel would legally revert to its original zone, he said.
Ollerton then further expounded on the difference between this and a subdivision agreement, which he stated are toward a specific set of improvements that need to be accomplished are tied to an amount of money.
"It's a positive thing to have in the code," he said.
At the same meeting, the board signed the final plat for Cottonwood Capital, a commercial subdivision which was previously approved at the commissioner's Sept. 19 meeting.
The final plat was presented with an application for a variance, to allow for a single lot to be less than the required acre per lot. According to Planner McKinlay Quilici at the time, the reason the lot lines changed and created one smaller lot was for the developer to fit their commercial facility within a single lot.
At the time the plat was presented to the board in September, the developer did not have all of the signatures required. After collecting all of the necessary signatures, the plat was returned to the board for final approval.
In other business, Ollerton presented the board with several updates from the department.
He informed the commissioners the Planning and Zoning and Building department was almost completely back to paper permitting since their agreement with iWorQ had expired and they have not yet been set up with CivicPlus, the new permitting and record-keeping software they had signed with.
"It'll take four to five weeks to get the new software up and running," Ollerton said.
In the meantime, the Planning and Zoning Office Manager Vernon Ulrich has set systems in place that will help the department stay organized and up to date on building permits, Ollerton said.
Now that they have hired and trained new inspectors, Ollerton and Building Official Jeff Ottley reported they have caught up on all building inspections.
Ottley reported he had various conversations with individuals who had been waiting on inspections and explained the department was in the process of hiring and training in order to have their demands met. He also informed the commissioners that this was how he was able to maintain positive relationships in the meantime.
Ollerton also updated the board on the status of various Area of Impact Agreements, stating he had a meeting scheduled the following week with the City of Lewisville to work through their agreement. He informed them that he had submitted a final draft back to each Menan and Ririe and was waiting on their replies to him.
As of now, he stated, an AOI for Ririe is the most urgent of all the cities as he had heard from three separate entities wanting to begin projects in that area. Currently, new projects are being denied in Ririe since a moratorium was placed on the city until an AOI agreement could be established.
The agreement for Ririe, he said, is now in their court and he will wait to hear from them.
Ollerton also asked the board to work with him as he looked over the resolution which outlines the creation of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He stated he wishes to understand the requirements for PZC members as he had multiple conversations with Jefferson County individuals who have expressed to him a desire to participate in the process.
