Officials in Jefferson County wrapped up corrections on floodplain violations issued during a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) audit. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved two separate Notice to Titles for the properties in violation, a step which will satisfy FEMA requirements.
FEMA performs audits of the Flood Development Program every five to twenty-five years and locates where there have been mistakes in the permitting of development in the flood plains, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton. Ollerton stated he doesn’t know for sure when the audit in Jefferson County was performed, but he is aware that FEMA was actively performing audits around 2016.
“We’ve corrected everyone of those mistakes [in Jefferson County], except this one,” Ollerton stated at the board meeting on Jan. 3.
The first violation he presented was a special case, he stated, as there was a building permit issued to build a home in the flood plains, and then a separate permit was issued to complete a basement on the home two years later. The basement, Ollerton stated, was 2.6 feet below the base flood elevation, thus violating floodplain regulations.
There are two possible ways to correct the mistake, according to Ollerton. He said the homeowner could install flood openings, however this is difficult to do in a basement. The other option would be to back-fill the basement and raise all mechanical equipment above the base flood elevation level.
Bruce Anderson, the property owner with the violation, was in attendance at the meeting, stating he had a walk-out basement. This meant that while his lower level was, in fact, a basement, it was also at ground level.
“I didn’t realize when I got the building permit to finish it that it was technically below the floodplain,” Anderson said.
Without performing the corrections, homeowners would be unable to acquire flood insurance through FEMA, Ollerton stated. However, Anderson is insured for flooding through a different agency.
“FEMA has agreed that if we record a notice to title advising future property owners that this is indeed in the floodplain and in violation of flood code, that would satisfy their requirement and we wouldn’t have to make all these improvements,” Ollerton said.
Ollerton stated he was able to speak to the homeowner a couple of times to explain the situation and ensure he understood the purpose of the notice to title, which would be put through the recorder’s office and added to the title of the property.
“This is the best solution to forward,” Ollerton said. “Whoever wants to buy the property in the future, they’re aware that the basement is below the floodplain and that they’d have to get insurance elsewhere.
The second property, owned by Brett Lowes, had a similar situation according to Ollerton. The basement of the property was built down below the base elevation. The property owner, he said, had been trying to correct the violation but FEMA had not accepted their efforts.
“He’d have to do the same thing,” Ollerton explained. “Fill in the basement and bring up the equipment.”
This property owner had instead asked Ollerton to put a notice to title on the property so they wouldn’t be forced to back-fill their basement just yet.
The notice to title would satisfy FEMA for the time being, and Ollerton stated the owner would take care of the issue before he sold his property, but simply was hoping not to have to do so immediately.
With the satisfaction of FEMA requirements for these two properties, Jefferson County has been able to close this particular audit, according to Ollerton some time after the meeting.
“Both owners were good to work with,” Ollerton said. “These challenges, they’re not easy, you know? Building in the floodplains, it’s desirable, but it’s expensive.”
