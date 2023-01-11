Officials in Jefferson County wrapped up corrections on floodplain violations issued during a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) audit. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved two separate Notice to Titles for the properties in violation, a step which will satisfy FEMA requirements.

FEMA performs audits of the Flood Development Program every five to twenty-five years and locates where there have been mistakes in the permitting of development in the flood plains, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton. Ollerton stated he doesn’t know for sure when the audit in Jefferson County was performed, but he is aware that FEMA was actively performing audits around 2016.


