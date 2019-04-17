Planning & Zoning busy with updates

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department has been busy in recent months updating multiple ordinances and negotiating area of impacts with county municipalities. Department Administrator Kevin Hathaway updated the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on where the department currently stands April 1.
Hathaway said they are nearly completed with the City of Rigby’s area of impact agreement, and that they will likely hold the public hearing sometime late this month or the first part of May. Prior to the public hearing, he said there would been an open house on April 16 at the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 District Office for patrons to come and learn more about the proposal and to have any questions addressed.
Other cities that he said the department is currently in negotiations with are Menan and Lewisville. Hathaway indicated that they are planning to have an area of impact agreement template that would apply to each city in the county. Within each agreement there will be a section that strictly applies to the specific location.
“That’s where you deal with the specifics of the city,” he said. “Each city will be a little different depending on their requests.”
In conjunction with the area of impact agreements, the department is also working to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
“We do have to get the impact fee ordinance updated as well this year and the capital improvement plan,” Hathaway said.
He mentioned that the department will also be presenting the commissioners with the updated accessory apartment ordinance in the coming months. He said before it’s adopted a public hearing will be held.
Lastly, Hathaway said the department’s building permits are up seven, and the permit revenue is up approximately $21,000 and they are roughly 60 percent done with implementing Municode, the county’s codifier.
“The fact that we increased from last year is probably an indicator that we’re going to have an active building season,” he said.