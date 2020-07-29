UPDATE
Rigby City Police Officers along with Idaho Falls PD canvassed the area near the last known location of Becky Ann Tracy near Utah & Broadway in Idaho Falls July 25.
Officers on foot were unable to locate any evidence of Becky or her vehicle.
We are asking for the public’s help in locating any surveillance footage to include gas stations and businesses of Becky or her vehicle in the Idaho Falls and Rigby area.
Becky’s physical description is 5’7, 170 lbs, green eyes and light brown hair with blonde highlights. Her vehicle is described as a Silver 2011 Buick Regal with a Washington Plate-ACD3453.
Any possible surveillance footage can be emailed to the Rigby Police Department at Rigbypolice.com or call 208-745-1951. Reference Incident Number 2020-01239.
ORIGINAL STORY
On July 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM Officers responded to a report of a missing person in Rigby.
The missing person was identified as Becky Ann Tracy.
Officers discovered Becky was last seen the night prior July 23 in her home with family.
Becky had planned to pick up her son at the Idaho Falls Airport the next day at noon, but never arrived.
Becky is believed to have left the home in the early morning on Friday.
Becky left the home with her phone and vehicle which is described as a Silver 2011 Buick Regal with Washington Plates. Officers were able to last ping her phone in the area of the Walmart on S. Utah in Idaho Falls around 12:30 PM on Friday.
Any information on the location of Becky should be reported to the Rigby Police Department at 208-745-1951. Reference Incident number 2020-01239.
Additional information on Becky Ann Tracy: 48 Years Old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, Green Eyes, Light Brown Hair with Blonde highlights, Vehicle is Described as a Silver 2011 Buick Regal Washington Plate ACD3453