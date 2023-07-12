The Rigby City Council approved the purchase of two additional body cameras and radios for the department, through a Law Enforcement Emergency Response Grant awarded to RPD through Jefferson County.

Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer informed the council there is an annual grant through the county’s Emergency Management Department which distributes funds for all emergency services including police, fire departments and the Sheriff’s office. Through this grant, Rigby Police were granted $11,900.


