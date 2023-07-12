The Rigby City Council approved the purchase of two additional body cameras and radios for the department, through a Law Enforcement Emergency Response Grant awarded to RPD through Jefferson County.
Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer informed the council there is an annual grant through the county’s Emergency Management Department which distributes funds for all emergency services including police, fire departments and the Sheriff’s office. Through this grant, Rigby Police were granted $11,900.
He explained his intent to purchase two additional body cameras, one for a new officer and another for a reserve officer. The two additional radios would both be for one vehicle.
The purchase of this equipment, he said, may possibly go $800 over the amount granted by the county, however he also believes he may be able to get a less expensive deal and keep the purchase within budget.
In other business at the same council meeting, Fullmer was given approval to pay off an approximately $5,100 lien on a seized vehicle should the courts grant RPD the civil forfeiture.
According to Fullmer a 2016 Tahoe was seized during a drug arrest made at a Motel 6 in March of this year. The suspects were arrested, and some of the drugs found on the scene were in the vehicle, which RPD seized.
Now, he explained, in the process of the civil forfeiture they have come to find a lien of approximately $5,100 had been taken out on the vehicle 45 days before the arrest. Fullmer stated he understands there may be around $6,000 of payments and interest due on the lien which, should the vehicle be granted to the department, RPD will have to pay.
The 2016 Tahoe, which Fullmer stated is in very good condition, containing no exterior damage and only a need for detailing on the interior, could be valued at approximately $18,000 — $20,000. Options for the vehicle, should it be approved for them, would be to sell it and keep $15,000 for RPD’s drug fund or move the vehicle into the department’s existing fleet.
Fullmer stated that with a filling staff, they will soon need to fill a detective position in the department, and detective vehicles are better if they remain unmarked. This Tahoe, he believes, could be a contender for the detective vehicle.
While the council approved the lien payment, a decision from the courts over whether to grant them this civil forfeiture has yet to be made.
The council also accepted a $350 donation on July 6 from Tijuana Sound, a company who recently used the Rigby Rodeo grounds for a rodeo and concert event last month. The donation, according to Rodeo Board President Carl Anderson, was given for emergency services in Rigby.
According to City Clerk Dave Swager, the donation was then passed along to the council for approval with a suggestion to split $150 for the rodeo board. However, following discussion on the matter, the city council moved to accept the donation, in full, for the police reserves.
The acceptance did not require the council to open the budget and make changes Swager said.
