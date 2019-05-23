A homicide investigation is spanning two states after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting on I-84 in between Tremonton and Snowville late Wednesday night.
Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry said the victims are not Box Elder County residents but further identification is not being released at this time.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the shooting was reported by the passenger of a Range Rover just after 8 p.m. near Milepost 21.
Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office say the suspect, Jonathan Llana, 45, fled into Idaho, where law enforcement officers attempted to stop him.
Llana eventually crashed near I-86 in the vicinity of the Raft River/Yale road intersection and fled on foot, the Idaho state police reported.
Llana is described as 5 foot 10, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Idaho State Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous, and if he is seen, law enforcement should be contacted immediately at (208)846-7550.
The man is suspected of shooting two men who were traveling westbound in a Range Rover Wednesday night in an area known as Rattlesnake Pass.
The driver was killed in the shooting; the passenger was able to call 911 and later provided information leading to the identification of the suspect.
Utah Highway Patrol Troopers and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office worked together to secure the scene, closing off a single-lane section of the interstate, allowing the Utah State Bureau of Investigations to conduct its investigation throughout the night.
Both the Range Rover and the suspect’s Volkswagen Jetta are being processed for evidence by the state crime lab As investigators continue to work with the surviving victim to determine what led up to the shooting.