A Rigby man was arrested Sunday after he admitted to attempting to kill a preadolescent family member by choking her to death.
Alexander Berberian, 19, told a Rigby Police Department officer he had been planning to kill the victim for a month, and that he was acting out of anger at the family.
The victim told police Berberian attacked while she was sleeping. According to the police report, Berberian stopped his attack after the victim began screaming, alerting others in the house, at which point Berberian fled.
Berberian later turned himself in after having a friend call police. He told officers he entered the victim’s room clothed so he could take a car and flee immediately afterward. He said he targeted the victim because he saw her as an “easy target,” according to the police report.
“He also told me if she had not screamed, she would be dead,” the officer wrote in her report.
Berberian told police he took a knife and a Taser with him, with the intent of stabbing the victim if she screamed and using the Taser on anyone who entered the room. Berberian said he left both weapons on the floor when he fled.
The victim reported pain on her neck, and officers observed red marks. She said Berberian often got angry and had abused her in the past.
Berberian was charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. His bond was set at $250,000. A no-contact order was issued between Berberian and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8 in Jefferson County Courthouse.
Jonathan Hogan
Post Register