Second-degree murder charges were filed Sept. 3 against 29-year-old Marshall Dee Hendricks of Rigby for reportedly shooting and killing Rory Dewaine Neddo, 30.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Samuel Hulse said in a news conference Neddo was shot and killed the night of Sept. 2 in the driveway of a residence just outside of Idaho Falls. Several witnesses at the residence identified Hendricks as the shooter. They said Neddo had arrived to attack Hendricks over a romantic relationship.
Deputies responding to the scene alerted other law enforcement offices that Hendricks had left the scene in a car.
According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, Hendricks was located an hour after the shooting. According to the probable cause affidavit, Hendricks drove to the home of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and admitted to the shooting.
According to court records, Neddo believed his girlfriend was having an affair with Hendricks. During a phone conversation between Neddo, Hendricks and Neddo’s girlfriend, Neddo said he was heading to the residence to beat Hendricks.
When Neddo arrived, Hendricks reportedly took a .40-caliber gun from Neddo’s girlfriend’s holster and pointed it at Neddo. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Neddo said, “Do it,” three times and began pushing Hendricks. One of the witnesses said Neddo was about to “swing on” Hendricks when Hendricks fired one shot, hitting Neddo in the cheek.
Neddo’s girlfriend said Hendricks began pacing, then returned her gun before leaving in her car. Another witness, Neddo’s brother, called police.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho State Police troopers detained Hendricks at the Jefferson County sergeant’s house until Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to arrest him.
Hendricks’ criminal history includes felony convictions for operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent and attempting to flee or elude law enforcement. The charges came from a high-speed chase in 2017 that ended when Hendricks lost control of a truck and rolled into a canal near Ririe. Two Bonneville County deputies saved Hendricks from drowning after the truck landed upside down in the water.
Neddo made headlines when he was arrested in 2017 after a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement after warrants were issued for his arrest after he assaulted a pregnant woman. Neddo barricaded himself in a house and threatened to shoot law enforcement if they entered to arrest him.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Hendricks’ bail was set at $200,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Bonneville County Courthouse.
Jonathan Hogan
Post Register